Belgian striker Josh Eppiah could be edging close to a move after leaving Brazilian club Amazonas as a free agent at the end of last season

The 26-year-old striker played youth football for Premiership club Leicester City and played on loan for Northampton Town in the English Championship

Local football fans reacted to question the move while others praised the Belgian striker who could join a PSL club shortly

Striker Josh Eppiah could be heading to the PSL after the Belgian striker left Brazilian side Amazonas as a free agent.

The 26-year-old striker has been linked with a move to Mzansi yet the move might only take place next season, with the January transfer window closing on Tuesday, 28 January 2025.

Belgian striker Josh Eppiah, who played for English Championship side Northampton Town could join the PSL. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images.

Eppiah rose through the youth ranks at Premiership team Leicester City and has played in Belgium, Brazil and at English Championship side Northampton Town.

Josh Eppiah shows interest in the PSL

Eppiah could move to the PSL, according to the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Eppiah is interested in moving to the PSL and could join Makabi Lilepo in leaving Europe for the Mzansi top flight.

“There are plans to get him a club in the PSL and he is keen. Some of the clubs have already been contacted but there is no deal on the table yet. There has been progress but it could be for the future as the transfer window is nearing an end.”

Lilepo officially joined Chiefs, according to the tweet below:

Eppiah is a target for PSL clubs

Eppiah joined a list of overseas players interested in the PSL after Kaizer Chiefs were linked with Brazilian striker Pablo Felipe Teixeira, although the move might only happen next season.

During the January transfer window, several clubs added new faces to their squad and with the window closing on Tuesday, 28 January more deals could take place, including Eppiah.

A former European-based star Lebo Mothiba could secure a move to the PSL before the window closes after he trained with PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns, to earn a contract.

Striker Josh Eppiah has reportedly been in contact with PSL club. Image: John Cripps/MI News.

Fans react to Eppiah rumours

Local football fans reacted on social media to question the rumours while some described what the 26-year-old Eppiah can bring to the PSL.

Malome Tebogo wants the club to be named:

“Name the club.”

Tshilidzi P Post made a prediction:

“Pirates.”

Neil du Plessis does not believe the rumours:

“They lie, there is nothing like that.”

Dave Field hopes for the best:

“Good luck Josh.”

Ant Archer is a fan:

“Eppiah plays well, with a lot of energy.”

