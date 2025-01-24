A former Real Madrid striker is ready to join Kaizer Chiefs despite being linked with Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates this January

The Glamour Boys are still in the transfer market for a new striker, and the ex-Los Blancos striker could be a perfect fit for the position if they eventually sign him

A source close to the player claimed that the Brazilian striker is ready to wait till the summer if the move to the Soweto giants didn't materialise this January

Former Real Madrid striker Pablo Felipe Teixeira, who has been linked to several top sides, is reportedly interested in joining Kaizer Chiefs this January amid links with Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

The Brazilian striker is available and eager to sign with one of the top clubs in the Premier Soccer League.

Kaizer Chiefs need a new striker as they've struggled for goals since the start of the season.

The Soweto giants have netted 17 goals in 14 Betway Premiership matches this season, with Ranga Chivaviro and Ashley Du Preez leading the attack.

Ex-Real Madrid striker interested in joining Kaizer Chiefs

According to a report by the South African, as per Soccer Laduma, Teixeira has expressed his interest in joining Kaizer Chiefs, who desperately need him more than the other two PSL giants.

The 32-year-old is currently a free agent. He's available to sign for Amakhosi this January or wait until the summer.

"The player's name is Pablo Felipe Teixeira, and he is keen to move to the PSL. He is a good player who can fit in at any of the big clubs in the PSL," a source told Soccer Laduma.

"Attempts have been made to let big clubs such as Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns aware of the player's availability and his camp will take it from there even if it will be for the next transfer window."

With Teixeira's experience in European football and the South American league, his potential arrival at Kaizer Chiefs would be a major boost to Nasreddine Nabi's attacking option for the second half of the season.

The Tunisian tactician has been asking for the signing of a clinical striker since the summer to strengthen the squad.

If Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates show interest in signing the Brazilian striker, Kaizer Chiefs could struggle to sign him as those other clubs might show him that he has more chances of winning a title with them compared to the Glamour Boys this season.

