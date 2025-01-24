Relebohile Mofokeng is walking on a dangerous tightrope ahead of Orlando Pirates clash with bitter rivals, Kaizer Chiefs, in the Betway Premiership

The South African international is at risk of missing the mouthwatering tie next weekend with Jose Riveiro being tasked to make a serious decision

The Spanish manager has also been advised on what to do for him not to be without the Bafana Bafana star against the Glamour Boys

Relebohile Mofokeng's availability for the highly anticipated clash between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs in the Betway Premiership is at risk.

The South African international, who has been a key figure for the Buccaneers this season, could be ruled out of the Soweto derby if care is not taken.

The 20-year-old missing the tie will be a major setback for Jose Riveiro's side, but most decisions lie in the hands of the Spanish manager.

Mofokeng at risk of missing Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs clash

Orlando Pirates' next match is against Richards Bay in the Nedbank Cup after their Betway Premiership clash with Royal AM was postponed due to the several financial issues Thwihli Thwahla were facing.

According to the South African, Riveiro must decide whether to feature Mofokeng against Richards Bay or omit his name from the squad list.

Mofokeng risks missing the Soweto derby if he gets booked before the match next weekend. The Bafana Bafana star has accumulated a string of yellow cards recently, and he's one booking away from a compulsory suspension.

The match against Kaizer Chiefs is an important fixture for the team and the club fans. They always do everything possible not to lose against their rivals anytime they face each other.

Sports journalist Uche Anuma, speaking with Briefly News, has advised Riveiro to omit Mofokeng from the squad if he wants to be 100 per cent sure the South African international will be available for the Kaizer Chiefs' tie.

"Well, it is not something to deliberate too much on as the simplest thing to do is letting Mofokeng sit out the match against Richards Bay," he said.

"We might claim that nothing will happen if he makes the squad, but we've had situations where players on the bench were booked. So, it's not worth it to risk him for the match.

"Mofokeng is an important player for Pirates, and he'll be needed in the Soweto derby."

Anuma names the player who could replace Mofokeng if he eventually ruled out the tie.

"If Mofokeng gets booked against Richards Bay this weekend, then Riveiro should give Gilberto the chance to prove himself," he added.

"The Angolan is yet to show what he's made of since joining the Buccaneers, but he's the best option for Riveiro if Rele is not available for the Soweto derby."

Mofokeng reacts to Pirates' win over Al Ahly in CAFCL

Briefly News earlier reported that Mofokeng commented on Orlando Pirates' historic victory against Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League in Cairo.

The South African forward scored the first goal in the game as the Sea Robbers secured a 2-1 win over the Red Devils at the Cairo International Stadium.

