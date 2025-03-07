Kaizer Chiefs are said to me making progress in signing a Premier Soccer League star ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates this summer

Kaizer Chiefs are said to be close to beating their Betway Premiership rivals Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates to the signing of a Premier Soccer League star in the summer transfer window.

The Glamour Boys have reportedly been monitoring the South African player's progress at his current club, but competition from their league rivals has kept them out of the deal for some time.

The Soweto giants signed three players in the January transfer window, and they've helped Nasreddine Nabi in some of their recent matches in the league and the Nedbank Cup.

Kaizer Chiefs set to hijack Moremi's deal

According to Soccer Laduma, Kaizer Chiefs are moving closer to hijacking Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates' deal for South African winger Tshepang Moremi.

The 24-year-old forward has scored two goals alongside registering six assists in 20 appearances in the PSL this season, with his general performance on the pitch also catching the attention of the three giants.

Nabi wants to continue bringing in top-quality players to Kaizer Chiefs, but the club's move for Moremi looks tedious due to the stiff competition from the Brazilians and the Buccaneers and it is said that AmaZulu FC are not also ready to let the pacy winger leave this summer.

Usuthu are hoping to hold on to the Bafana Bafana winger as they feel they have the financial capability to match whatever the Glamour Boys are offering him in their contract.

A source told Soccer Laduma that Amakhosi are said to be ready to submit a formal offer to AmaZulu for Moremi as they are serious about signing the player ahead of their rivals.

"For the time being, what we can confirm is that Chiefs are preparing to present an offer for Tshepang (Moremi). They are quite serious about acquiring him, which is why they intend to make this formal offer. The club is planning a restructuring for the upcoming season, and Moremi is a key player they’re targeting," the source told Soccer Laduma.

"Tshepang has garnered attention, and it’s not just Chiefs or Pirates showing interest. Mamelodi Sundowns are also reportedly keen on him. However, the main challenge lies with AmaZulu, who are unlikely to let him go unless the offer is too enticing. It’s worth noting that AmaZulu currently offers competitive wages, so the decision will ultimately rest with them, even if Chiefs make their move," the source clarified.

