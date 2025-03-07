South African Defender Signs Deal With Kaizer Chiefs, Joins Nasreddine Nabi’s Squad
- A South African defender has signed a professional contract with Kaizer Chiefs and he's set to team up with Nasreddine Nabi's squad for the remainder season
- The Glamour Boys have been working on building a quality squad since the arrival of the Tunisian tactician at the beginning of this season
- Fans shared their thoughts on the South African talented defender signing for the Soweto giants
Kaizer Chiefs have sealed a professional deal with one of their youngster showing incredible performance in the DStv Diski Challenge [DDC] since the start of this season.
The Glamour Boys reserve team are having campaign in DStv Diski Challenge [DDC]. They are second on the log, two points behind leaders Stellenbosch FC but they have two outstanding matches.
There have been some of the players who have been tipped to be ready to join the first team due to performance in the DStv Diski Challenge league.
Kaizer Chiefs reward SA defender with first-team contract
According to FARPost, Kaizer Chiefs have secured the future of Kabelo Nkgwesa as they rewarded the South African defender with a professional contract after producing top-class performance this season.
Nkgwesa has been one of the key players for the Soweto giants' DDC team this season, and he's one of the reasons they are title contenders.
Kaizer Chiefs lost Thatayaone Ditlhokwe to Libyan side Al-Ittihad during the winter transfer window and failed to sign a replacement before the window closed. Nkgwesa is a left-back and could be the replacement that Nasreddine Nabi is looking to take over the position.
The first team still have Edmilson Dove, Bradley Cross, and Happy Mashiane to pick from, but Nabi claimed he's still want a specialist in the left-back position.
Nkgwesa's agent, MscSports Talent, released an official statement on their handle on X to confirm the defender's signing a professional contract with the Glamour Boys.
"Big congratulations to Kabelo Nkgwesa, who has earned a contract with Kaizer Chiefs following his impressive performances in the ongoing DDC season," Mscsports shared on their official social media pages.
The 19-year-old defender now joins the likes of Mduduzi Shabalala, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Mfundo Vilakazi, Njabulo Blom, Happy Mashiane, and Samkelo Zwane, who passed through Amakhosi development ranks.
Fans react as Nkgwesa signs first team contract with Chiefs
Lazarusshilaby2 said:
"The young man must give us consistent performance unlike Mashiane and others who impressed Ka Debut and few games after."
WPS_Sporting_FC wrote:
"This one's future is bright 💛."
KgasagoThapelo reacted:
"This is huge ..Congratulations to Matlaba boy."
TaTshiks commented:
"They must loan him for game time before rushing him to the first team."
lufunosjavo asked:
"Is this boy good? Haven’t been watching DDC of late."
