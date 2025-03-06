Mngqithi Reacts After Ending Mamelodi Sundowns' Good Run in Betway Premiership

Manqoba Mngqithi has reflected on Lamontville Golden Arrows' 1-1 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League on Wednesday

The former Mamelodi Sundowns manager ended the Betway Premiership league leader's winning run with a draw at the Mpumalanga Stadium

The South African mentor also listed some of the things his team lacked in their match against Miguel Cardoso's side

Lamontville Golden Arrows' new manager, Manqoba Mngqithi got one over his former team, Mamelodi Sundowns, as he ended their winning run in the Betway Premiership on Wednesday evening.

The South African tactician led the Backheel Boys on his official debut to a 1-1 draw against the Premier Soccer League leaders at the Mpumalanga Stadium. Keenan Phillips scored for the host's goal after the half-hour mark, but Lucas Ribeiro Costa's panenka penalty before the break restored parity.

Mngqithi was without a coaching job since being sacked by the Brazilians in December but returned to Abafana Bes’thende three months later.

Lamontville Golden Arrows held Mamelodi Sundowns to a draw in the Betway Premiership.

Mngqithi reacts after ending Sundowns' good run

According to iDiskiTimes, Mngqithi, in an interview with SuperSport TV, shared his thoughts on how his team stopped Sundowns' good run of form in the Premier Soccer League on Wednesday.

The defending champions won their last five matches in the Betway Premiership before facing the Backheel Boys.

Manqoba Mngqithi reacts after holding his former side Mamelodi Sundowns to a 1-1 draw in the Premier Soccer League on Wednesday.

The South African tactician listed some of the things his team lacked while reflecting on the match's outcome.

"I'm not entirely convinced that a draw truly reflects how the game unfolded," the former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach shared with SuperSport TV.

"What I can say for sure is that we came out strong and gave it our all. We had a few fortunate moments towards the end that could have changed the outcome.

"However, our decision-making, technique, and a few other factors ultimately let us down.

"Honestly, though, I think we provided the fans with a great spectacle. I'm sure they enjoyed the match, and for me, that’s what’s most important."

Reactions as Mngqithi ended Sundowns' winning run in PSL

Makibi@Diphaswa said:

"Well deserved, high tempo of the game, with a little more precision Arrows would have won the game."

thabo ratale wrote:

"Manqoba Mngqithi knows how Sundowns play Arrows all these years and stops it 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

ka_madesi reacted:

"Manqoba really wanted to give us this league 😭"

Mark Esparza added:

"Next game Rayners must start ahead of Shalulile. Sales must also start. This is the game we could have easily won. But will take the point."

NjabuloXaba1 commented:

"We take a point and go on Masandawana. It is not easy to play against 14 men. I hate the fact that Ribeiro played the whole game. Our hero is tired."

Paulpogba6UTD shared:

"Ta Manqoba ball is better than Cardoso ball im afraid 😤🔥🔥."

Mngqithi Responds to critics

Briefly News also reported that Mngqithi responded to critics while he was seeking for a new coaching job and drew inspiration from Sundowns coach Steve Komphela.

The Mzansi mentor was told he made a mistake by taking the Brazilians managerial job as he's better off being an assistant coach.

