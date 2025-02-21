Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi hit back at critics by taking a page out of Steve Komphela’s books and sending an idiomatic response

Mngqithi has been without a job since leaving Sundowns in December 2024 and was replaced by Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Mngqithi made a mistake by becoming a head coach, saying he was a better assistant

Manqoba Mngqithi drew inspiration from his former assistant coach, Steve Komphela, to respond to criticism during his search for a new job.

The 53-year-old coach has been unemployed since leaving Mamelodi Sundowns and being replaced by Miguel Cardoso in December 2024.

Manqoba Mngqithi used a quote that Steve Komphela would have been proud of to respond to critics. Image: Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Since leaving Sundowns, Mngqithi said he is waiting for the ‘right project’ and will not rush into a new job just to satisfy the critics.

Manqoba Mngqithi mirrors Steve Komphela to hit back at critics

Watch Mngqithi hit back at critics in the video below:

While speaking on the YouTube podcast, Up Through, Mngqithi said he is not concerned about criticism from local fans and backed himself to find a new job.

Mngqithi said:

“I don’t think people who speak behind cameras hurt me that much, because sometimes they don’t even have an identity. So, I’d be unfair to myself if I wanted to feel bad about what people say. I know my capacity, and I know what I’m capable of, I’m too confident. I know I will get another job. It’s inevitable. It’s something you can’t stop. I’ll get another job, and I will do well in that job, it’s life.”

The former Sundowns coach also showed he learned from Sundowns assistant coach Komphela by saying:

“A car that is not moving is not barked at by the dogs.”

Watch Sundowns announce Mngqithi's departure in the video below:

Sundowns are thriving under Carodoso

Since replacing Mngqithi, Sundowns have enjoyed a good run under Cardoso after they opened a 12-point lead atop the PSL log.

The Portuguese coach has also led Sundowns in the quarterfinals of the CAF Champions League and Nedbank Cup.

Sundowns could extend their lead at the top of the PSL when they take on TS Galaxy on Saturday, 22 February 2025.

Manqoba Mngqithi and Romain Folz were both fired by Mamelodi Sundowns in December 2024. Image: Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Fans suggest an old role for Mngqithi

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Mngqithi should consider returning to an assistant coach role instead of looking for the top job.

Zilo Zaki is shocked:

“I can’t believe that he was in the club for 11 years and failed to coach the club.”

Lucky Ncala made a suggestion:

“He should be the one who was left as an assistant coach.”

Mvangwana Dila said Mngqithi made a mistake:

“He is a good coach but he fumbled when he brought Khompela back, he showed the doubters that he is a mamgobhozi coach.”

Andile Ace said Mngqithi must stick to a certain role:

“He should be a permanent assistant coach, that's his calling.”

Moloke Møølar Nyamambi made a prediction:

“Marumo.”

Miguel Cardoso could offload R46 million star during squad reshuffle

As reported by Briefly News, Argentine star Matias Esquivel could be part of Miguel Cardoso’s planned exits at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Cardoso is looking to trim his squad ahead of the 2025/2026 season, which could see Esquivel leave the club he joined in 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News