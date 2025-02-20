Argentine star Matias Esquivel faces an uncertain future at Mamelodi Sundowns despite recently being recalled from a loan

Esquivel could be part of the exodus at Sundowns as coach Miguel Cardoso looks to trim his squad ahead of the 2025/2026 season

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Esquivel must leave the club as they feel Sundowns has better options

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso could offload Argentine star Matias Esquivel as he looks to trim the Masandawana squad.

Esquivel has recently returned to the club from a loan spell in Argentina but could be among several planned exits at the defending PSL champions.

Coach Miguel Cardoso could include Matias Esquivel in the list of players set to leave Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: Masandawana/Twitter and chino_esquivel32/Instagram.

Source: UGC

Ahead of the 2025/2026 season, it has been reported Cardoso is looking to trim his squad as he prefers quality over quantity.

Mamelodi Sundowns target several exits

Sundowns welcomed Esquivel back in the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to a Briefly News source at Sundowns, Esquivel was recalled to be assessed by Cardoso but did not rule out if the Argentine could be part of the exodus at the club.

The source said:

“The coach [Cardoso] wants to work with a smaller squad going forward and there are several players that are considered to be sold or released. It cannot be said for certain which players will leave but the coaching staff is looking at all aspects to consider who will stay or who will remain. Sundowns are committed to having a talented squad and to do that, there could be several changes at the club.”

Esquivel joined Sundowns in 2024 in a reported R46 million move but has struggled to establish himself in Mzansi and was loaned out to former club Telleres in Argentina.

Sundowns celebrated their victory over Gallants on Twitter (X):

Sundowns face several changes

During the January transfer window, Sundowns brought in new faces and the club could bring in more players ahead of next season along with the planned exits.

One exit that could shock local fans would be instrumental midfielder Themba Zwane, who is out of contract at the end of the 2024/2025 season and is a reported Kaizer Chiefs target.

This season, Sundowns are poised to defend their PSL title after opening a 12-point lead atop the log following their 3-1 victory over Marumo Gallants on Wednesday, 19 February 2025.

With a healthy lead at the summit of the PSL, Sundowns are also chasing glory in the Nedbank Cup and CAF Champions League.

Matias Esquivel featured in Mamelodi Sundowns victory over Mpheni Home Defenders in the Nedbank Cup. Image: Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Fans criticise Esquivel

Masandawna fans reacted on social media to say Esquivel should leave the PSL champions as they believe the club already has better options.

Dolly Wilson said he did not expect Esquivel to return:

“I was shocked to see him come back.”

Thambulo Mudeli Elly rates another player over Esquivel:

“Maema is far better than this boy. He is not gonna add any value to the team, nothing special about him. Let him go.”

Mthotho Mbuli gave some support:

“He played well in our previous game.”

Bongani B Mtshali made a suggestion:

“Let him go, bring back Sipho Mbule.”

Xolani Khoza wants another player to be assessed:

“They must also look at Sales.”

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi still seeks a new job

As reported by Briefly News, former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi said he is still waiting for the ‘right project’.

Mngqithi is still looking for a new job after he was replaced by Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso in December 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News