Cassper Nyovest didn't hold back when a social media user mocked his English and questioned if he had finished Matric

In response, Cassper Nyovest quoted lyrics from his song 'Who Jah Bless' and asked the troll if his perfect English had made him rich

Mzansi weighed in with mixed reactions with some netizens backing Cassper while others criticised him for not handling the issue like a Christian

Cassper Nyovest did not hold back when a troll mocked his broken English. Image: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Award-winning musician Cassper Nyovest has been in a foul mood ever since his new song, Kusho Bani, received negative reviews. Recently, he savagely clapped back at a social media user who mocked his broken English.

Cassper Nyovest claps back at X user for mocking his English

The Pardon My Arrogance rapper didn’t hold back when a social media user resurfaced an old exchange between him and his late nemesis AKA. In the tweet, social media user, Miles Buthelezi shared a screenshot of Cassper Nyovest’s response to AKA’s tweet about celebrities being dumb. Miles Buthelezi said Cassper’s response, which was riddled with grammatical mistakes, was proof that he didn't have Matric:

“Mina bengizothula bafo ngoba kuyavela kancane kancane ukuthi uMatric awukho ngempela 😭😭😭(I was going to keep quiet because it is slowly becoming clear that there is no Matric.)”

The tweet rubbed Cassper Nyovest the wrong way. The Amademoni rapper launched a scathing attack on the social media user, quoting a bar from a song off his last album Solomon. He then questioned the user if his perfect English had brought him financial success.

“This is who I am, Phela. There’s a song on Solomon titled ‘Who Jah Bless’ where I say I am ‘A multi-millionaire that’s still mocked over typos.’ Now if I turn around and ask you how much money you’ve made this year with your English and spelling bees, I’m wrong? Right?”

Mzansi divided by Cassper Nyovest's clapback

South Africans flooded the comments section with mixed reactions. While some felt Cassper Nyovest should’ve handled the issue like the Christian he claims to be, other netizens praised him for the clapback.

Here are some of the comments:

@Fifi_Feels advised:

“Cassper as a born-again Christian with so much influence you should do better. If someone mocks you, you don't do the same. You should not follow the world. Do better man. I was rooting for you.”

@Dee_Amu said:

“😹😹😹😹😹 People bragging about having Matric in a country where PHD holders are unemployed is crazy. Fetch them Nyovi 😹 ‘They spell it and you buy it’.”

@ZwelizlimaVivo questioned:

“Millionaire with a poor mind. Why are you even arguing with them?”

@siphokobue joked:

“When you hit that Dr Malinga level broke, we won't donate to your Capitec account 😂”

@_Njonjolo_ advised:

“Geez man you still doing this? You can make billions and trillions but you can't buy character. The more you bring this up the more you lose respect. Silence is golden.”

@TeeThandeka warned:

“You made those millions through people’s support. Don’t tell people they don’t have your millions coz if they stop supporting you. It’s tickets.”

@Hlangus_ remarked:

“You are poor Cassper, the only thing you have is money.”

@_BR0CX agreed:

“Tell them Cass. I never understood how people will glorify matric and pretend like it open doors for people. You can't be telling a millionaire about the value of high-school education. He clearly knows something you don't.”

Cassper Nyovest divides opinion after clapping back at a troll who mocked his English. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Woman Cassper Nyovest called ugly fires back

Meanwhile, it seems the war of words between Cassper Nyovest and a woman he called ugly on social media is far from over.

Cassper called the woman ugly after she threw shade at his new song Kusho Bani. The woman fired back with a response of her own, garnering support from people online.

Cassper Nyovest launches 'Kusho Bani' dance challenge

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest launched the Kusho Bani dance challenge.

To promote his new single, Cassper Nyovest announced a mouthwatering cash prize for the winner. He even created a TikTok video showcasing the Kusho Bani dance.

