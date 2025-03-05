Tunisian manager, Nasreddine Nabi has shared his thoughts on Kaizer Chiefs' victory over Magesi in the Premier Soccer League on Tuesday night

The Soweto giants struggled to get past the Carling Knockout Cup champions easily, but a lone goal in the second period of the match to secure all three points

The Glamour Boys' position on the Betway Premiership table remained the same despite claiming all three points against the relegation-threatened side at the FNB Stadium

Kaizer Chiefs manager Nasreddine Nabi has commented on the Glamour Boys' narrow win over Magesi FC in their mid-week Betway Premiership fixture at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday evening.

A second-half goal from Ashley Du Preez, a few minutes after he came on, secured a 1-0 win for the Soweto giants against the Carling Knockout Cup champions.

Kaizer Chiefs are still languishing in eighth position despite the win after stumbling to back-to-back defeats in their last two games before earning all three points against a stubborn Magesi team.

Kaizer Chiefs return to winning ways as they defeated Magesi FC in the Betway Premiership on Tuesday evening. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

The win marked Amakhosi's first win against the newly promoted side, with the first leg of the encounter ending in a 2-2 draw, a match that saw Chiefs stage a comeback from being two goals down back in October.

Nabi states why Kaizer Chiefs struggled against Magesi

In an interview with SuperSport TV after the match, as per iDiskiTimes, Nabi admitted that his Kaizer Chiefs side struggled to break down Magesi's set-up, claiming he expected a difficult match against them after seeing what they did against Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates in the Carling Knockout Cup.

Nasreddine Nabi reacts to Kaizer Chiefs' hard-fought win over Magesi FC in the Betway Premiership on Tuesday evening. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

"We knew it was going to be a tough match; Magesi are always challenging against big teams," Nabi told SuperSport TV after the game.

"We saw that in the Carling Cup against [Orlando] Pirates, so we knew it wouldn't be easy."

The Tunisian coach pointed out that on his own side, he made a lot of changes in the starting lineup and it affected the flow of the team in the first half as they were unable to find their rhythm.

"With so many changes in our lineup, we struggled a bit in the first half to get going and find our rhythm. But we improved in the second half. In a game like this, all you need is the three points to keep moving forward," the Kaizer Chiefs head coach added.

Nasreddine Nabi and his boys will switch their focus to their next match against Stellenbosch FC in the Nedbank Cup quarter-final tie on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

The Glamour Boys have a good record against the Stellies this season in the Betway Premiership, winning both encounters.

The Nedbank Cup is a different competition from the Premier Soccer League, and it might be a difficult task to get the required result against Steve Barker's side this weekend.

Nabi hails Kaizer Chiefs star

