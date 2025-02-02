Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has stated the reason he subbed off Spehlele Mkhulise in the Brazilians' 4-0 win over Lamontville Golden Arrows in the Betway Premiership on Sunday evening.

Goals from Lucas Ribeiro, Peter Shalulile and Teboho Mokoena gave the defending champions the deserved win over the Backheel Boys at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Cardoso on Mkhulise's substitution at half-time

One of the major talking points in the match was Mkhulise being subbed off for Shalulile in the first half, and the Namibian striker went on to produce a man-of-the-match performance against the Arrows.

In an interview with iDiskiTimes, Cardoso claimed his decision to sub off the South African midfielder was strictly tactical and not that the player wasn't having a good game.

“Any moment a player goes out, or the moment the player goes, it doesn’t mean that he was bad in the match,” the Portuguese coach said.

“It’s a tactical approach, and the values of the team should be much stronger than individual values, that’s how I approach things.

“Obviously at half-time, I told Pitso, ‘Look Pitso, you came out not because you played badly but because we needed to approach the game differently’.

“Because if I knew that the approach of the opponent would’ve been the way it was on the pitch, probably I would’ve started differently.”

“So nothing on the work of Pitso, it was a decision.”

Source: Briefly News