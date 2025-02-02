Mamelodi Sundowns Thrash Golden Arrows in Pretoria to Extend Their Lead in PSL

Mamelodi Sundowns have continued their good form in the Betway Premiership after defeating Lamontville Golden Arrows at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

Peter Shalulile's brace and lone strikes from Lucas Ribeiro Costa and Teboho Mokoena gave the Brazilians a resounding 4-0 win over the Backheel Boys.

Sundowns thrash Golden Arrows in PSL

Golden Arrows started the match on a good note, and they got the chance to go ahead after two minutes of play, but Ronwen Williams was sharp to make a good save.

Sundowns got that first attack in the match in the fifth minute as Kodisang attempted a long-range shot, but Watenga was in place to tap the ball away from danger.

The Brazilians got another chance to take the lead in the sixth minute, but Ribeiro was unable to put Allende's cut back into the net.

Williams was called into action in the 11th minute as he saved Ndwandwe's effort after a wonderful play by Sibiya and Cele.

The Brazilians were forced to make an early change in the 37th minute after Sphelele Mkhulise was subbed off for Peter Shalulile.

After five minutes of being on the pitch, the Namibian striker won a penalty for Masandawana after being fouled in the box by the Golden Arrows goalkeeper.

Ribiero makes no mistake as he converted from the spot to give the league leaders the lead against the Backheel Boys.

The first half ended with Sundowns being the better side and leading 1-0 courtesy of Ribiero's goal from the spot.

Shalulile doubled Sundowns' lead five minutes after the hour mark. He pulled off an acrobatic finish to give the home side a two-goal lead.

The Namibian international completed his brace in the 80th minute after a beautiful team play from Tashreeq Matthews and Ribeiro to make it 3-0.

It was Mokoena's time, as the South African midfielder scored his trademark long-range effort to put the game to bed at 4-0.

