Two-time Rugby World Cup winner Steven Kitshoff has broken his silence on the career-threatening neck injury that has kept him out of the field

The Springboks prop has been sidelined from national duty this year and also missed the start of the 2024-25 season for his club

The 32-year-old made an honest confession while giving a positive update on the neck injury on his official social media page

Double Rugby World Cup champion Steven Kitshoff has given an update on the career-threatening neck injury that has sidelined him for most of 2024.

The Springboks star has also missed the start of the 2024-25 season for the DHL Stormers. After returning from a severe knee injury, he sustained a neck injury during the DHL Western Province match against Griquas in the Currie Cup.

The Stormers prop is now on the journey to save his career after undergoing a successful crucial neck fusion operation.

Steven Kitshoff poses with the Webb Ellis Cup during the South Africa Winners Portrait shoot after winning the Rugby World Cup in Paris, France. Photo: Adam Pretty.

Source: Getty Images

Kitshoff provides an update on his neck injury

According to the South African, Stormers assistant coach Dawie Snyman provided an update on Kitshoff's injury before the player took to his official social media page to provide yet more information.

"We haven't spoken to the specialist or gotten any feedback from his doctors. The first thing is that we want him to recover, and we'll take it from there," the DHL Stormers assistant coach said.

The 32-year-old then took to his Instagram page to confirm that he had undergone a successful neck surgery and reassured the fans of his determination to return to the pitch.

"Thrilled to share that my operation was a big success! 🍻 A massive thank you to my incredible doctors and nurses for their fantastic care and to all my family, friends, and loyal supporters—your support means the world to me! 🙏, he said.

The Boks prop went on to admit that his recovery journey is long, but he's excited about the future ahead.

"It's going to be a long recovery journey, but I'm excited for the future ahead," he added.

"Please trust me for updates on my progress. Don't believe any other sources. Here's to healing!"

Fans send best wishes to Kitshoff

urc said:

"All the best with your recover Kitsie ❤️"

roxyrobinson wrote:

"Wishing you a speedy recovery ❤️‍🩹 Kitzzzy and God bless"

juandejongh commented:

"sterkte kitta!! Speedy recovery!! Le still maat laat FiFa24 loop"

uysp reacted:

"The country's favorite red head! Good luck with the recovery! God seen."

percymontgomery15 shared:

"Hang in there boet speedy recovery."

