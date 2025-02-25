Trevor Nyakane ruptured his Achilles tendon during a match, leading to a successful surgery

Nyakane received unwavering support from his fellow Springboks, including Bongi Mbonambi

At 35 years old, Nyakane's injury could mark the end of his illustrious career with the Springboks

Two-time Rugby World Cup winner Trevor Nyakane has suffered a devastating injury that could spell the end of his illustrious Springbok career.

The veteran prop, who currently plays for the Sharks, confirmed that he has ruptured his Achilles tendon and is set for a long road to recovery.

Ox Nche and Trevor Nyakane of South Africa pose with the Webb Ellis Cup after winning the Rugby World Cup Final at Stade de France on October 29, 2023. Photo by Adam Pretty.

Source: Getty Images

Injury Blow for Nyakane

Two weeks ago, Nyakane endured a setback when he sustained an ankle injury during the Sharks' United Rugby Championship (URC) match against the Bulls in Pretoria.

The injury occurred early in the game, just 12 minutes into play, when Nyakane twisted his ankle while competing for possession.

His immediate discomfort was evident, and he had to be assisted off the field, with the injury leaving both him and the team concerned about the impact on his season.

Support from Springbok Teammates

Nyakane's injury has rocked the South African rugby community, with many of his Springbok and Sharks teammates rallying around him during this difficult time.

The prop extended heartfelt thanks to his fellow Springbok front-rowers, Bongi Mbonambi and Ox Nche, as well as their Sharks teammate Fez Mbatha, for their steadfast support.

A Double Rugby World Cup Winner

Nyakane’s remarkable career includes being part of the Springboks' historic Rugby World Cup victories in 2019 and 2023.

His contributions on the field were pivotal in securing both triumphs, and his experience and leadership played a significant role in the team’s success.

Winning the World Cup twice solidified his status as one of South Africa’s most accomplished rugby players, leaving a legacy that will inspire future generations.

Siya Kolisi, Ox Nche, and Bongi Mbonambi singing the South African national anthem, showcasing team unity and solidarity.Image Credit/Adam Pretty.

Source: Getty Images

Fans have taken to social media in droves to send their heartfelt messages to Trevor Nyakane, offering support and wishing him a speedy recovery.

From fellow rugby fans to teammates and celebrities, the outpouring of love and encouragement has been overwhelming.

Social media platforms have been flooded with messages from all corners of the globe, with many expressing their admiration for the 35-year-old's contributions to South African rugby and their hopes for his swift return to the field

Fan Reactions:

@Adams

Wishing you a speedy recovery, Trevor! You've been a warrior for the Boks, and we'll be cheering you on every step of the way. Get well soon

@Lloyd

You’re a Springbok legend, Trevor! Stay strong, and we know you’ll come back stronger than ever. The whole nation is behind you!

@Scrumhalf

This is a tough blow, but Trevor is one of the toughest guys out there. We’re confident that he’ll recover and be back on the field. The Boks need him, and we’ll be waiting to see him play again.

@Mfanafuthi

Get well soon, Trevor! You’ve overcome challenges before, and we believe you’ll rise from this one too. The Springboks have got your back

Springbok Players' Salaries:

Briefly News previously reported that the Springbok rugby team, South Africa's national rugby union team, boasts impressive salaries for its players. The income of these athletes depends on factors like expertise, negotiating power, and experience.

While specific salaries are often undisclosed, it is known that top players like Handré Pollard and Eben Etzebeth earn significant amounts, with Pollard making around £600,000 per season and Etzebeth over R18 million annually.

