50 Cent Reveals Explosive Diddy Call Footage in Upcoming Netflix Docuseries: Netizens Divided
- 50 Cent shared unseen footage from his Sean Combs documentary, capturing a tense phone conversation just days before Diddy's arrest
- The clip showed Diddy scrambling for a business ally experienced in "dirty" dealings, amid mounting legal pressures
- Social media users reacted with a mix of shock, memes, and commentary on 50 Cent's long-standing feud with Diddy
American rapper and actor 50 Cent dropped a bombshell clip from his forthcoming Netflix docuseries on Sean "Diddy" Combs, revealing a phone call from November 5, 2024, just six days before Diddy's arrest on federal charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering.
In the video, aired during an ABC News exclusive interview with 50 Cent and director Alex Stapleton, Diddy is heard saying:
"We need to find someone who will work with us who has worked in the dirtiest of dirty businesses. We are losing."
The footage, sourced from the series Diddy: The Making of a Monster, captures Diddy, who had prior charges against him dropped, pacing in a room as he discusses fallout from lawsuits and investigations.
50 Cent explained the context during the interview with Stapleton beside him, emphasising how the call exposed Diddy's unravelling empire.
The docuseries is set for release in 2026 and promises more archival material, with 50 Cent positioning it as a "necessary" exposé on Combs's alleged abuses.
Stapleton joined 50 Cent for the ABC segment, discussing the ethical challenges of compiling the narrative amid ongoing trials.
The series stems from 50 Cent's production banner, G-Unit Film & Television, which acquired rights to investigative reports on Diddy in 2024.
The interview unpacks series' origins
The ABC News exclusive featured 50 Cent and Stapleton dissecting the docuseries' scope.
50 Cent recounted his decision to greenlight the project after Diddy's November 2023 Cassie Ventura assault video surfaced, stating it compelled him to "tell the full story."
Stapleton elaborated on sourcing the phone footage, obtained through legal channels and witnesses, highlighting Diddy's "desperation" as key to the narrative.
The interview, lasting 10 minutes, included clips of the call played over b-roll of Diddy's past events, building tension around his Bad Boy empire's collapse. 50 Cent, who has a beef with Ja Rule in addition to his seeming feud with Diddy since the 2000s, framed the series as justice, not vengeance.
Social media erupts with memes and shade
The clip divided X, with users sharing mixed comments. User @ooloo posted:
"50 is definitely one of the greatest haters in all of human history."
@MindHealthMaker added:
"50 paid $38 million for unseen tapes just to make a documentary 😂😂😂. There are levels to 'hate'."
@macdot__paul quipped:
"Diddy asking 50 to go shopping with him really offended 50 cent."
@JordanGame6 noted:
"Diddy must have not paid the camera guy for that footage to end up in the documentary 😂😂😂."
@JeremyBoogz analysed:
"50 always said his favourite book was the Art Of War, this footage alone is diabolical. He had a spy sitting right next to Puff."
50 Cent takes a jab at Tyler Perry
In an unrelated report, 50 Cent previously reacted to news that fellow filmmaker Tyler Perry is being sued for a whopping $260 million, approximately R4 billion, taking a jab at him.
Briefly News reported then that some social media users saw right through 50 Cent and argued that he wasn’t being sincere.
