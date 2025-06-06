A woman shared a video of her sister who put effort into greeting her while she was on her job, which requires her to travel

The sisters shared a sweet moment in the TikTok video, which proved how much the siblings love each other

Online users had divided opinions about the detour to a Township that the young lady took while on the job

One lady posted a video showing people her close relationship with her sister. The post on TikTok was touching to some who enjoyed watching the siblings bond.

A woman was delighted that her truck driver sister came by her home in a township. Image: @memegambu950611

Many online users were moved by the family moment, and the video received over a thousand likes. Peeps commented on the sister's brief reunion in the township.

Sisters bond in video

A woman on TikTok, @memegambu950611, recorded a Shoprite delivery truck as it approached her house. The lady said that it was her sister who was driving by to say hi, and she did so by flashing her headlights and saying her greetings through the window. The woman's sister did not get out of the car, but the content creator waved her goodbye in a spirited wave. Watch the video of the woman and her sister below:

Truck drivers showered with love

Briefly News reported on a young lady who posted a video about her dad. In the clip, she was delighted to see that he went the extra mile to see her despite his job as a truck driver. Then happy daughter captured the moment he pulled up to see her in his massive vehicle.

South Africans often show love to truck drivers who go viral on TikTok. Image: Kali9

In another story, people cheered after spotting a woman in the trucking industry. Online users were raving about a woman they spotted behind the wheel of a delivery truck. The lady posted herself taking to the road in rainy weather, and she inspired viewers.

SA split over sister

Some online users thought the sisters were sweet, while others shared their thoughts about the delivery truck going to a Township. Read people's comments about the truck driver's route below:

Dlepu-Pat said:

"If it was other kasi, they were going to loot that truck."

Mbuso_Morningstar wrote:

"Why lepetrol yomsebenzi ihamba ekasi nifuna ukuntshontsha istoko."

daddyswitch joked:

"Petrol yomsebenzi nge mzini."

Mpho Sello was amazed"

"Kasi laka neva ofete ka cargo so🤣🤣🤣 (You'd never be able to pass through with all that cargo in my township.)"

Klags Mthlagi Mngoma gushed:

"May God bless and protect your sister ❤️"

Klags Mthlagi Mngoma applauded:

"This is beautiful ❤️"

