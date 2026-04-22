A TikTok user shared information about free short courses offered by the National School of Government

The courses are designed to boost CVs and improve job prospects, but viewers quickly pointed out that there is some confusion about who can apply

Many shared details of already holding multiple certificates, and others raised valid questions about cost and eligibility

A young woman posing for selfies. Image: @roundy_s

Source: TikTok

A woman sparked a big conversation about free government short courses after sharing a tip that had South Africans rushing to their phones. She posted the video on 19 April 2026 from her home, telling her followers about an opportunity she did not want them to miss. She said in the clip:

"The National School of Government is offering free short courses to anyone who might be interested. It boosts your resume and increases your chances of getting hired. The sooner the better."

She directed viewers to the website www.thensg.gov.za and encouraged people to choose a course, register, and even complete more than one.

What is the National School of Government?

The National School of Government, or NSG, is a government institution meant to train and develop public servants in South Africa. Its mission is to empower public servants to be more responsive to the needs of citizens.

The NSG also offers open eLearning courses that members of the public can access through its online platform. To register, new users need to create an account using an official or private email address. Those without an official government email can apply with a private email, but will need to upload their ID document.

Are the courses really free?

This is where things got complicated in the comments. Several viewers said they were asked to pay around R400 before starting a course, while others said they had completed multiple certificates without paying anything. Some said the courses are strictly for government employees and require an employee number to register, while others pushed back and said they had successfully enrolled and received certificates without ever working for the government.

Some courses may have fees attached while others do not, so checking the website directly is the best way to confirm what applies to each specific course.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi debates free government short courses

South Africans had a lot to say about the NSG courses TikToker @roundy_s spoke about:

@Malehu T said:

"My nephew already has 4 of them. I am so happy for him."

@Eddy added:

"Having an NSG certificate is often a requirement or a major advantage for promotions within the public service and applying for government positions. You can confidently add this to your CV."

@Carlin Freeman wrote:

"Certificates or short courses are not helpful if they are not aligned with the experience the candidate has. Skills are what get you hired, not doing a short course."

@Khutsom@96 shared:

"I have 4 of them. I am on an internship with the Department of Public Works. 🥰"

@Vlad Romanov questioned:

"People cannot get jobs with degrees, post-grads and honours, but still cannot get jobs. What would a certificate do? Please enlighten me. 🙏"

A woman discussing courses from the government. Images: @roundy_s

Source: TikTok

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Source: Briefly News