A data analytics professional shared a list of five beginner-friendly certifications that can help people break into the data field

She has personally completed the Google Data Analytics certificate and used it early in her career as a data manager

People asked questions and debated which certifications hold the most weight with employers

A young woman taking selfies in her car. Images: @withlove_nefe

Source: TikTok

@withlove_nefe, a woman who shares personal content on TikTok, posted a clip from her work office on 18 February 2026. She broke down five beginner-friendly data analytics certifications she actually recommends. She explained that the field covers tools like Excel, SQL, Python, dashboards and statistics and that a good certification gives you a structured path instead of jumping between random YouTube videos and getting lost.

She has personally completed the Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate through Coursera when she was working as a data manager early in her career. Her list also includes the IBM Data Analyst Professional Certificate, the Microsoft Power BI Data Analyst Associate, the CompTIA Data certification and the Tableau Desktop Specialist. Each one is beginner-friendly, self-paced and recognised by employers.

Why data analytics is worth looking into

Data analytics is one of the fastest-growing career fields globally, and South Africa is no different. Companies across every industry, from finance to retail to healthcare, need people who can read data, build dashboards and turn the numbers in this data into decisions. The barrier to entry is lower than many people think because certifications from platforms like Google and IBM carry real weight with employers, even without a traditional degree.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Netizens appreciate the data analytics guide

People came with questions and their own experiences on TikToker @withlove_nefe's clip:

@Sthe_Dups wrote:

"Do IBM Data Analyst and follow it up with Power BI and then add a bit of AI Azure certs."

@DesiDesi said:

"I have a master's in Data Analytics, and I am struggling to find a job. Any advice?"

@YT: Dikeledi Meletse added:

"Currently enrolled with Microsoft. Where can I go after I finish the certification?"

@notyrgirl asked:

"So Coursera is legit? I have heard a mixture of things about whether the certs hold weight."

@ule ule added:

"Data analytics is not a joke. If you do not practise, you will easily forget."

@tiramisuuu_062 asked:

"Do you have to do all of them?"

@Nefe replied:

"I have the first one. My job paid for it."

Disclaimer: Briefly News does not provide financial or educational advice. The information shared here is based on the content creator's personal experience.

A young woman working in an office. Images: @withlove_nefe

Source: TikTok

More education and career opportunities

Briefly News recently reported on False Bay College and the courses they offer for those who did not make it to university.

recently reported on False Bay College and the courses they offer for those who did not make it to university. A gent broke down three free Microsoft programmes available to any South African with an ID and no degree required.

A South African TikToker shared a fully funded government training programme that requires zero IT experience and zero rands to join.

Source: Briefly News