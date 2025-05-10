A girl showed people how much of a daddy's girl she is with a wholesome TikTok video of her father

In a video, the school kid captured the moment that proved the strength of her bond with her father

The pupil showed that even as a busy truck driver, her loving father often makes time for her

One young girl was proud of the love she received from her father. The girl's dad works as a long distance truck driver and still finds time to be a present father.

A truck driver did the most to see his daughter while working as a truck driver. Image: @palesa35

Source: TikTok

Many people were touched by the scene showing the girl's dad doing the most for her in a video. The sweet clip of the father-daughter bond received thousands of likes.

Daughter shows off dad's love

In a video, a young girl @palesa35 showed the moment she got to see her hardworking truck-driving father. In the video, he was driving his work truck when he took a detour during his break. Watch the video of the girl meeting her dad below:

Truck driver gets treat from daughter

Briefly News reported that viewers were touched by a daughter who went the extra mile for her truck driver dad. The lady made sure that her father would have a full belly before he left town for work. She posted a TikTok video delivering the meal she cooked for her beloved father.

A truck driver received a treat from his daughter before leaving home. Image: Smederevac

Source: Getty Images

Truck driver dad applauded

Many South Africans were touched to see the father showering his child with affection. People were raving about how close they were.

manomndayi2 said:

"Present dads❤️"

Mmasetshaba Kgaditse commented:

"May he always make it home to you ❤️"

misspresidenttt wrote:

"Truck driver dads deserve everything they wish for, they are the best (including other dads too who are not truck drivers) ❤️"

0712097687 wrote:

"Reminds me of my late bro during my varsity time. He will pass by my rental place to give me money. I’m watching this, very emotional. He was also a truck driver."

Faith_Mabuza shared:

"I was studying far from home (boarding) and I remember calling him that I’m anxious coz I was writing my 1st prelim exam, he pulled up at my school just sec b4 I could go in just to wish me luck🥺❤️"

x31x was moved::

"Cries in father abandonment issues. You’re so blessed❤️"

Mashoba cheered:

"Lol this is so nice 👌🏾 , I once picked up my son from school unexpectedly in a Quantum, lol he was so excited, saw me coming from far. Man I would’ve killed to have a father growing up."

4 Briefly News about loving dads

One woman was excited to give her father a treat in an emotional video where she organised a surprise for him.

South Africans were emotional after a responsible father sat his kids down to discuss his final wishes in case of his passing.

A dad showed people how dedicated he is to his daughter as they spent quality time together in the kitchen.

Online users were amused by a doting dad who made his beloved toddler sign a contract about when she should start dating.

Source: Briefly News