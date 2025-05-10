Truck Driver Dad Visits Daughter After School in TikTok Video, SA Moved
- A girl showed people how much of a daddy's girl she is with a wholesome TikTok video of her father
- In a video, the school kid captured the moment that proved the strength of her bond with her father
- The pupil showed that even as a busy truck driver, her loving father often makes time for her
One young girl was proud of the love she received from her father. The girl's dad works as a long distance truck driver and still finds time to be a present father.
Many people were touched by the scene showing the girl's dad doing the most for her in a video. The sweet clip of the father-daughter bond received thousands of likes.
Daughter shows off dad's love
In a video, a young girl @palesa35 showed the moment she got to see her hardworking truck-driving father. In the video, he was driving his work truck when he took a detour during his break. Watch the video of the girl meeting her dad below:
Truck driver gets treat from daughter
Briefly News reported that viewers were touched by a daughter who went the extra mile for her truck driver dad. The lady made sure that her father would have a full belly before he left town for work. She posted a TikTok video delivering the meal she cooked for her beloved father.
Truck driver dad applauded
Many South Africans were touched to see the father showering his child with affection. People were raving about how close they were.
manomndayi2 said:
"Present dads❤️"
Mmasetshaba Kgaditse commented:
"May he always make it home to you ❤️"
misspresidenttt wrote:
"Truck driver dads deserve everything they wish for, they are the best (including other dads too who are not truck drivers) ❤️"
0712097687 wrote:
"Reminds me of my late bro during my varsity time. He will pass by my rental place to give me money. I’m watching this, very emotional. He was also a truck driver."
Faith_Mabuza shared:
"I was studying far from home (boarding) and I remember calling him that I’m anxious coz I was writing my 1st prelim exam, he pulled up at my school just sec b4 I could go in just to wish me luck🥺❤️"
x31x was moved::
"Cries in father abandonment issues. You’re so blessed❤️"
Mashoba cheered:
"Lol this is so nice 👌🏾 , I once picked up my son from school unexpectedly in a Quantum, lol he was so excited, saw me coming from far. Man I would’ve killed to have a father growing up."
