Jub Jub son, Christian celebrates Kelly Khumalo on Mother's Day. Image: Getty Images

Kelly Khumalo and Jub Jub's teenage son, Christian, wished her a happy Mother's Day on Sunday, 11 May.

The songstress and sangoma, who recently made headlines when she opened booking for spiritual consultations shared her 15-year-old's son's message on her social media account this weekend.

The award-winning singer shared a screenshot of her Mother's Day message from her son, Christian, on her Instagram story on Sunday, 11 May.

"Couldn't have wished for a better mom," reads the message.

Jub Jub son, Christian celebrates Kelly Khumalo on Mother's Day. Images: KellyKhumaloza

Kelly Khumalo: "It's hard raising a child that looks like the man that abused her"

The reality TV star and songwriter Kelly Khumalo made headlines in January when she revealed that it was hard to raise a child that looks like the man that abused her.

Social media user @officialtwinny shared a screenshot of the singer's Instagram story on X.

@kaMalambule replied:

"I feel for the boy. The emotional abuse and damage he will endure from such videos thrown by other children cannot be ignored. Kelly probably thinks she’s doing someone a favour by raising that child. So selfish."

@vusi_mygy wrote:

"No one is forcing her to raise the child. I'm sure Jub Jub will be happy to raise he's child. Why woman always think everything is all about their feelings as if we don't have feelings."

@officialtwinny said:

"She’s struggling because she hasn’t healed. Also triggered because the guy is a public figure and she hears and sees him more often than she should."

@EvillDaGenius responded:

She's not raising that man that's fuk*d Up to say about a child. Stepdads can then go be like "it's hard raising a child that looks nothing like you". What exactly are we doing here? She’s probably still waiting for an apology she’ll never get from the guy. The issue isn’t just raising a child.

@MzamoDudula replied:

"Separating the child from the sins of the father. Love must override pain, or the cycle continues in another form. Healing is the real victory. Will Senzo’s family is not reminded of the pain you caused them when they look at the young one?"

Jub Jub entangled in R35K debt, netizens claim he owes more

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this February that popular TV presenter Jub Jub is being accused of dodging repaying money that he borrowed for an event in December 2024.

The matter came to light after a TikTok user, Likhona Sukume, shared a video of him delivering a letter of demand to Jub Jub's home.

After Likhona shared his experience on TikTok, others claimed that he owed them too, with one couple alleging he owes them R200K.

