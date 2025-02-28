Jub Jub Entangled in R35K Debt, Netizens Claim He Owes More

Popular TV presenter Jub Jub is being accused of dodging repaying money that he borrowed for an event in December 2024

The matter came to light after a TikTok user, Likhona Sukume, shared a video of him delivering a letter of demand to Jub Jub's home

After Likhona shared his experience on TikTok, others claimed that he owed them too, with one couple alleging he owes them R200K

Popular TV presenter and rapper Jub Jub is back in the headlines for the wrong reasons again. The rapper, born Molemo Maarohanye, is being accused of failing to repay a R35 000 debt.

Jub Jub accused of dodging R35 000 debt

TikToker Likhona Sukume alleges that Jub Jub borrowed R50 000 for an event he hosted in December 2024. To date, Jub Jub has only managed to pay R15 000 and is struggling to pay the outstanding amount.

Likhona alleges that Jub Jub promised to repay the loan using ticket proceeds from the event. When he failed to fulfil his promise, Jub Jub then assured him he would repay the debt as soon as money came in from Moja Love.

The Ndikhokhele rapper only paid R15 000 after Likhona threatened to take him to court.

Fed up with Jub Jub’s excuses, Likhona took things up a notch and recently delivered a letter of demand from the small claims court for a house owned by Jub Jub while accompanied by the police.

Jub Jub downplays TikTok user's accusations

Jub Jub is allegedly unfazed by Likhona’s TikTok video, stating that he has faced worse scandals in the past and survived. In a recording, he allegedly threatened to take unspecified action against Likhona unless he apologised for posting his house.

“Ask him whether he wants his money or if he wants to go to court. He must apologise, otherwise he'll be sorry for posting my house,” Jub Jub allegedly said.

In an act of desperation, the TikTok user even approached Jub Jub’s bosses at Moja Love. Unfortunately, the TV station distanced itself from the matter, stating that it was a personal matter between the Uyajola 9/9 presenter and Likhona.

TikToker threatens legal action after netizens claim Jub Jub owes them

After sharing his experience with Jub Jub, he realised his issue was just the tip of the iceberg. Other TikTok users flooded the comments, claiming the rapper owed them too. One couple even claimed that he owed them a staggering R200 000.

Likhona Sukume claims that Jub Jub's pattern of non-payment is evidence of criminal behavior and has vowed to report a criminal case against him.

“I am going to pursue it criminally. There are people he's owing. Those to me are elements of criminality. I was the one who was victimised. It's my money and it's my debt that is accumulating,” he said.

Jub Jub's past with controversy

This isn’t the first time Jub Jub has hogged headlines for the wrong reasons.

In 2024, he was accused of countless charges of sexual assault and kidnapping by various women, including his ex-girlfriend, Amanda du-Pont. The case dragged on for months but was later thrown out by the state.

Speaking on why the charges against Jub Jub were withdrawn, his lawyer Adv Ntsako Baloyi cited inconsistencies in du-Pont's story, including a previous interview in which she stated Jub Jub was not the perpetrator and threatened to sue if such claims were published.

The lawyer also pointed out the lack of medical evidence and reliable testimonials from witnesses, suggesting that the former Muvhango star's accusations were an abuse of the legal system.

