A renowned former Indian hockey goalkeeper, Manuel Frederick, has passed away at the age of 78 on Friday, October 31, 2025, in Bengaluru.

He was a key member of the Indian team that won the bronze medal at the 1972 Munich Olympics and made history as the first athlete from Kerala to earn an Olympic medal.

Over a distinguished seven-year career with the national team, Frederick also represented India in two Hockey World Cups.

Frederick was born in Barnasseri, Kannur, on October 20, 1947, and made history as the first athlete from Kerala to win an Olympic medal.

Frederick passed on at 78

Frederick had been battling prostate cancer for the past 10 months, and his daughter, Freshna, confirmed his passing on Friday morning.

She confirmed to PTI that her father passed away that morning after battling cancer for the past 10 months. She added that he had also been struggling with depression since the death of her mother a year earlier.

Freshna explained that although the family did everything they could, he eventually developed jaundice, which affected his liver and worsened his condition.

Source: Briefly News