Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus praised his team for their intensity, physicality, and the respect they showed towards Japan as they secured a dominant 61-7 win at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on Saturday, November 1, 2025.

South Africa were favourites to win the tie and made no mistake in getting an emphatic result against the Asian nation.

Kurt-Lee Arendse was named the Man of the Match after his blistering performance in the match. He also commented after the game, claiming that the match was tougher than the scoreline suggested.

Erasmus hails Springboks star

Erasmus was full of praise for the whole team and also singled out one of the key players for his performance and how he would be useful ahead of France's clash.

Although the Springbok coach was pleased with the result against Japan, he admitted that the upcoming weeks, featuring matches against France and Ireland, would present a completely different set of challenges.

Erasmus stayed humble after the dominant win as his side prepared to travel to Paris to face France at the Stade de France next weekend. He credited the entire team for their performance, highlighting players such as Gerhard Steenekamp, Franco Mostert, Johan Grobbelaar, and Andre Esterhuizen, who featured at number seven, as well as debutant Zachary Porthen.

He also singled out Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who scored two tries on the night, noting that the youngster had previously worked with the coaches during the SA ‘A’ team tour three years ago. Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who made his international debut this season, has been earmarked as a rising star following his standout performances with the SA ‘A’ side.

Erasmus said Feinberg-Mngomezulu impressed in tough, wet conditions against a Japanese side that has posed challenges in previous encounters, including their famous 2015 World Cup win over South Africa.

The coach praised his physicality for a No. 10, his kicking, tackling, and natural feel for the game, adding that with him, Manie Libbok, and Handré Pollard, the team is well covered in the flyhalf position.

Erasmus added that Feinberg-Mngomezulu is growing more comfortable in his role, but stressed that the team will need to raise their level with challenging fixtures ahead against France and Ireland later in the tour.

Reflecting on the 2015 Rugby World Cup defeat to Japan in Brighton, Erasmus said the team would never forget that moment. He noted that South Africa had only beaten Japan three times and had struggled to overcome them in their last two encounters, including the 2019 World Cup quarter-final. Acknowledging Eddie Jones’ coaching quality, he admitted he did not expect such a dominant scoreline.

However, Erasmus emphasised that what mattered most to him was the respect and physicality his players displayed throughout the match. He admitted that not everything was perfect but expressed satisfaction with the intensity and commitment the team showed on the field.

Kolisi reacts to Springboks' win over Japan

