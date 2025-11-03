The Springboks touring squad faces a sudden shake-up after one of their front-row players suffered a setback

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has been forced to make a change to his squad currently on the 2025 Autumn Nations Series tour following an injury to Ox Nche.

The loosehead prop was injured during South Africa’s 61-7 rout over Japan on Saturday, 1 November, at Wembley. Erasmus confirmed that Nche’s injury could be serious enough to rule him out for the remainder of the series.

The powerhouse was forced off the field just minutes into the game and will undergo scans upon his return to South Africa to determine the full extent of the injury.

Ntlabakanye called up as replacement

Erasmus has added Asenathi Ntlabakanye to replace Nche. Ntlabakanye, who previously featured for the Barbarians against the All Blacks XV in Brentford, joined the Springboks squad on Sunday. The prop, who made his international debut in June against Italy, flew with the team to France and could feature in the match on Saturday, 8 November.

Erasmus said they felt for Ox and wished him a full recovery. He added that losing a player of Nche’s calibre is always tough but noted that Ntlabakanye, a capped Springbok, had been part of the squad for much of the season and was familiar with the team’s systems and structures.

Rassie explains choice of Ntlabakanye

Erasmus explained that Ntlabakanye had been on the tour standby list, so there had always been a chance he would be called up in case of injury.

He also highlighted that, fortunately, Ntlabakanye was already in London, arrived at the team hotel that morning, and could slot back into action immediately, which was a boost for the team.

Ntlabakanye last played for South Africa in the Rugby Championship against Australia but missed the New Zealand tour after returning an “adverse analytical finding” during random testing. He was not provisionally banned, meaning he remains eligible to play while contesting a possible sanction.

Erasmus added that while they could have brought Ntlabakanye on tour earlier, he had discussed the matter with him thoroughly.

Considering the emotional and personal aspects, having Ntlabakanye on tour earlier could have raised questions and distracted him.

Erasmus explained that to perform at Test level, a player’s focus must be fully on the match, and in this case, Ntlabakanye needed to deal with the matter and present his side, which had been a very emotional process.

