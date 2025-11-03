Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu strengthened his growing reputation with another standout showing on the international stage in London.

Rassie Erasmus’ Springboks opened their Autumn Series campaign with a statement win, building confidence ahead of tougher tests to come.

Proud father Nick Feinberg was seen sharing a touching moment with his son Sacha after South Africa’s emphatic victory.

The Springboks demolished Japan 61-7 in their opening Autumn Series 2025 clash at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, 1 November.

The dominant victory was inspired by young sensation Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who continues to shine brightly for South Africa.

Mngomezulu, who delivered a memorable Man of the Match performance against Argentina in September and surpassed Percy Montgomery’s record for the most points scored in a single match, produced another sublime display at Wembley.

Despite being instructed to adopt a more kicking-oriented approach, the fly-half seized every attacking opportunity, scoring two tries and converting three kicks, totaling a personal haul of 16 points, all in just 54 minutes on the pitch.

Head coach Rassie Erasmus was full of praise for both his team and Feinberg-Mngomezulu but admitted that they would need to lift their performance even further to secure a win over France on home soil next weekend.

Kolisi and Feinberg celebrate rising star’s impact

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi also lauded Feinberg-Mngomezulu, describing him as a “brilliant talent” who benefits from a strong support system. He credited the young playmaker’s rapid development to the guidance of the coaching staff and mentorship from experienced fly-halves Handré Pollard and Manie Libbok.

However, Kolisi was quick to highlight that Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s brilliance is built on teamwork. He emphasised that the forwards’ dominance created the platform for the fly-half to flourish, noting that “the guys around him matter” and that individual excellence only thrives within a united team effort.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu also received heartfelt admiration from his father, Nick Feinberg, who attended the match at Wembley and proudly celebrated his son’s performance.

The sports writer who was also present for Sacha’s debut at Twickenham last year shared a clip on X (formerly Twitter) showing a warm embrace with his son after the final whistle.

In another post, Nick posed with Sacha, affectionately dubbed “Starboy Sacha” by fans, and captioned the photo:

“How do you say proud dad without saying proud dad? I’m such a giveaway 😂.”

Here is what fans are saying about Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's performance against Japan.

Umzukulu Ka Chibi UWarras said:

"They call him SFM 37.0 Sasha Mngomezulu what a rugby 🏉 player 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

John Grobler wrote:

"Sacha, You are a Rising Star!!"

Themba Rumbu shared:

"Sacha Feinberg Mngomezulu is a generational talent and should be in contention for the World Rugby player of the Year. What a talent."

AnalystGus commented:

"Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu plays International rugby like how you’d play Rugby 08. Pass the ball to Habana let him do the rest."

Scrumming Flyhalf reacted:

"Saturday's game between France and South Africa could decide the World Rugby Player of the year award winner Louis Bielle-Biarrey vs Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu."

The Springboks will now shift their focus to their next fixture a highly anticipated clash against France on Saturday, 8 November.

Kolisi reacts to Springboks' win over Japan

