Springbok captain Siya Kolisi expressed his satisfaction after South Africa’s commanding 61-7 victory over Japan in wet conditions at Wembley Stadium, praising his team for executing their game plan to perfection.

Kolisi said the Boks achieved exactly what they had set out to do, despite a few early mistakes that they quickly recovered from. He explained that the team’s strategy focused on disrupting Japan’s quick ball movement by targeting the breakdowns, a tactic that worked effectively throughout the match.

Kolisi also highlighted the advantage of having several South African players who are currently based in Japan, noting that their familiarity with the opposition proved helpful. However, he emphasized that the result was earned through hard work and preparation.

The captain added that the players benefited from returning to their United Rugby Championship (URC) clubs in the build-up to the fixture, which helped sharpen their match fitness and cohesion. He concluded by saying that the win over Japan was an important step in laying the foundations for next week’s much-anticipated clash against France in Paris.

Kolisi also heaped praise on rising star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, describing him as a brilliant talent who benefits from the strong support system around him. He noted that the young playmaker’s development has been aided by the backing of an exceptional coaching team and the mentorship of experienced flyhalves Handré Pollard and Manie Libbok.

However, Kolisi was quick to stress that Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s success is a reflection of the team’s collective effort. He pointed out that the forwards’ hard work and dominance up front created the platform for the flyhalf to shine, emphasizing that “the guys around him matter” and that individual brilliance only thrives within a strong team performance.

