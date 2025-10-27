South African singer Donald Moatshe was trolled recently after he attended the Miss South Africa 2025 beauty pageant

Instead of clapping back at the blogger, he graciously hit back at the negative comments by addressing his supporters

Social media users reacted to Donald's post with some laughing at his response, while others gave him props

Donald hit back at the blogger who dissed his Miss South Africa 2025 look. Image: Donaldindenial

They tried him, but Donald was not having it. The South African singer has hit back at a controversial celebrity blogger, Musa Khawula.

In his latest posts, Khawula made fun of his outfit as he attended the Miss South Africa 2025 beauty pageant.

Dressed in a smart casual look with a white unbuttoned shirt, Donald strutted the red carpet with so much confidence.

However, blogger Musa Khawula thought it would be funny to call him "hungry," but the jab did not land.

How Donald responded to Musa Khawula

Directly responding to Musa, Donald posted a video of himself, singing one of his unreleased songs Tshwarelo.

He also relayed a message to his supporters, informing them that he had been fighting off negativity for a long time. Since being in the game for 16 years, Donald revealed that he has been trolled from year one, but his fans' support is what kept him going.

“Thank you guys again for the continued love and support. I’m forever grateful and do not take any of it for granted. I want to also assure you that I do not get moved by negative comments towards me and my music career, it’s been happening since the first year I came onto the scene, and it’s been 16 years of Donald, and we're still going strong,” he said.

Donald has clapped back at a troll who dissed his Miss South Africa 2025 look.

Despite the negative comments and the trolling, Donald said he will continue doing his thing until the end. He has also ventured into business.

“I will be here doing what I was born to do until the casket goes down, and that’s a promise I plan to keep,” he added.

Social media users reacted to the post by Donald with humour, while others reaffirmed to him that he is doing the right thing in his career.

@ZolaAmanda said:

"This is how you should respond to trolls. Emotional intelligence."

@OfficialBongile said:

"Using negative press to your advantage. I respect that, truly."

@Criticalfbi argued:

"Nah bra. Lento ye fame doesn't last. With the connections you made during your prime work behind the scenes or do any other business."

@OscarB_nice said:

"Thought you'd be in denial, instead youa re aksing for forgiveness, my bro."

@Puddles_BandzZ gushed:

"Your music always eats. Like your barber with your hair line."

@Malikah39704559 revealed:

"Okay, but if you ever do get hungry, allow me to advertise my friend's cooking. She is a master in the kitchen."

@Traaaf287523 laughed:

"My brother was like let me hit this negativity with some positive vibes music and Vaseline blueseal."

Donald sparks humour with Durban July outfit

In a previous report from Briefly News, Donald Moatshe posted a snap of his apparent 2024 Hollywoodbets Durban July outfit.

Donald wore a petrol attendant uniform and joked that it was his outfit for the event. However, the look was instead for a video.

