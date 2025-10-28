A respected voice in South African sports broadcasting is mourning the death of a close family member, prompting heartfelt reactions from colleagues and supporters

The tragedy has drawn widespread sympathy across the rugby community, reflecting the deep bonds formed through years both on and off the field

As he navigates this painful chapter, the former athlete has shown immense gratitude for the compassion extended to him and his loved ones

SuperSport has paid a heartfelt tribute to one of its rugby presenters and former rugby player, Ricky Schroeder, following the passing of his father, Derrick Melvin Schroeder, on Wednesday, 22 October 2025.

Former rugby player and Supersport rugby presenter Ricky Schroeder with his late father, Derrick Melvin Schroeder.

Source: Instagram

Mr Schroeder passed away at the age of 61, and his memorial service is scheduled for Wednesday, 29 October, with the burial set for Saturday, 1 November.

In a message shared on Instagram on Saturday, 26 October, Ricky expressed gratitude for the love and comfort that he and his brother have received during this difficult time.

“Every call, message and prayer is what’s getting Clyde Schroeder and me through this very difficult time. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you,” he wrote.

Friends, colleagues and fans flooded the comments section with messages of love and support.

@twanjikalula wrote,

“Thinking of you.”

@shaunyd_8 added,

“My deepest condolences, Ricky. Sending you so much love right now.”

@charnie commented,

“The two of you are in my thoughts and prayers.”

While @lauren shared,

“The disbelief I’m experiencing seeing this. I’m so sorry for your loss.”

SuperSport extended its condolences to the Schroeder family, stating that the broadcaster is deeply saddened by Derrick’s passing and wishes the family strength and peace during this trying period.

Ricky Schroeder’s journey from rugby pitch to broadcasting

Before stepping into the media world, Ricky Schroeder built an impressive rugby career. He came through the Western Province youth ranks, representing the team at the Under-16 Grant Khomo Week in 2007 and the Under-18 Craven Week tournaments in 2008 and 2009.

In 2010, he joined the Western Province Under-19 side for the Provincial Championship, where he made thirteen appearances and captained a squad featuring the most capped Springboks of all time Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi who is nearing 100 Test caps, and Frans Malherbe. His leadership helped the team claim the title after a thrilling victory over the Blue Bulls U19.

Rick Schroeder of Southern Kings during the Super Rugby match between Southern Kings and DHL Stormers at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Source: Getty Images

Two years later, Schroeder nearly repeated the achievement with the Western Province U21 team during the 2012 Provincial Championship, starting in thirteen of their fourteen matches, though the side narrowly lost to the Blue Bulls in the final.

He also represented the UCT Ikey Tigers in the 2011, 2012, and 2013 Varsity Cup tournaments, winning a medal in 2011 after contributing to their strong campaign.

Ricky retired from professional rugby in 2017 and transitioned into broadcasting, joining Cape Town’s Kfm 94.5 before later becoming a familiar face on SuperSport Rugby.

