Boiphihlelo Secondary School shared a viral video celebrating their preliminary exam winner, who was named the first male overall top achiever in the school’s history

The heartwarming clip was shared on TikTok, showing the teachers celebrating and dancing alongside the excited student, marking the moment as a major source of pride for the Free State community

Social media users were moved by the teachers' enthusiasm and the student's milestone, anticipating that he would be in the top 100 students in January 2026

A Free-State school shared a video celebrating their preliminary top achiever on social media.

A video capturing a joyful academic celebration at a Free State high school became a viral hit, spotlighting a moment of history and pride as one young man made history at the school.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @boiphihlelo_sec_school, garnered massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who showered the learner with praise and loved his humble character.

The video, filmed inside the school hall, features learners seated while a teacher stands upfront, holding the prestigious white school blazer, traditionally awarded to the top overall achiever in the September 2025 preliminary exams. The teacher built up the suspense, teasing the learners by asking them to guess the winner, though humorously stating that the answer was “obvious.”

The young boy makes history as a top achiever

The excitement peaked when the teacher finally announced the student, whose name sounded like Diepier. The entire hall erupted in loud cheers as the young man rose and walked toward the stage. As he approached, the teacher made a monumental declaration, confirming that the student was the first male overall achiever in the school’s history, proudly proclaiming, “The future is male.”

The celebration continued on stage, where the teachers could not hide their elation, celebrating the historic achievement. They danced and hugged the top learner, with one teacher carefully helping him put on the white blazer and ensuring it looked perfect.

Social media showered the young man with praise, and hope to see him in the top 100 learners in SA.

SA praises the smart learner

The clip garnered 455K views, 56K likes, and 1.4K comments from social media users who were moved and emotional at seeing the humble learner walk up the stage. Many confessed that the joy of the moment made them cheer for a stranger. Some were seen manifesting the same energy and academic success for their own children. Other viewers anticipated the student's final results, predicting that he would easily secure a spot in the top 100 learners in the country in 2026.

User @user91679273171882 said:

"Oh, we'll see you again next year in January on our big screens because that's where you'll be. The top 100 is calling your name, dear ❤️congratulations 🥳."

User @ElsiePearl added:

"Manifesting and praying for my daughter in the coming years. Congratulations, boy, God bless and protect you, wish you all the best in life ❤️."

User @Dee shared:

"What a humbled son. May God see him through to greater heights... well done parents."

User @Aceee commented:

"We're always crying for strangers on TikTok. Congratulations, boy.🥺❤

User @Thabee said:

"You can tell that he is a humble guy."

User @mpumza added:

"Oh my baby🥺! Every parent is celebrating your achievements. Khula mfana wam uqhubeke uphumelele njalo (may you grow and continue to prosper) ❤️."

