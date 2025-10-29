A woman had an unexpectedly hilarious moment during a religious ceremony that signified her rebirth as a devout Christian

The lady was undergoing a baptism in a body of water, and it ended in a hilarious mishap captured on video

People were in stitches as they watched the young lady go through an embarrassing moment while giving her life to Jesus Christ

In a viral TikTok video, a woman experienced a hair disaster during her baptism as she committed herself to Christ.. The woman posted a video of the ceremony that was done old school style in a natural body of water.

A woman lost her wig during her baptism in Israel. Image: @fabsymone

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman's hilarious baptism received more than half a million likes. People commented on the viral video making fun of the woman's bad luck

A video posted on TikTok showed a lady @fabsymone who was patiently waiting to get baptised,. When the reverend finally got to the part where he dunked her into water, things took a turn. As the pastor was lifting her out of the water, her wig fell off into the river:The caption read: "when you are geting baptised where Jesus did. The woman was getting baptised in modern-day Jordan, at Jordan River .

Woman got baptised in Jordan and her experience went viral. Image: Haley Black

Source: UGC

South Africa amused by woman's baptism

Many people thought that the video of the woman was hilarious. Online users could not stop raving about the hilarious moment when the woman lost her wig. Some commented that they would not have entered the water as it did not look clean. Many joked that the woman losing her wig was a sign that she should have come as she truly is. Watch the video of the lady's baptism below:

Rhea said:

"We literally just saw how powerful that water is in washing away everything!"

deeznutz remarked:

"Come as you are."

Makiah Robinson exclaimed:

"Now girl, you knew better😭"

Amy✨🩶 wrote:

"This is a fear of mine 😳 I want to get baptised, but I wear wigs because of alopecia. I’m terrified of it coming off 😬"

vaeh. said:

"At least your braids were fresh girl 😭"

Mechedoe was amused:

"In that water!? Oh, my Jesus would not want me catching anything in His name 🤨😂"

iceegirl was not impressed by the video:

"Forget the wig, the water looks horrible why would you get into that😭"

❦ wondered:

"Why are we being baptised in sewage."

Khayla 💕 wrote:

"Getting baptised in a wig that’s not even attached is a choice 😅"

Source: Briefly News