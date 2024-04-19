A video reveals the remarkable transformation of a UK woman's damaged 4c hair after undergoing a keratin treatment

The skilled hairdresser worked her magic to revive and revitalise the client's hair from its previous state

South Africans netizens gushed about the transformation and wished the hairstylist was based locally

A woman's hair was transformed with a keratin treatment. Image: @keratinone

A UK woman's hair makeover was captured in a viral video. It displays the damaged 4c hair being transformed at the salon.

Hair benefits from keratin

A talented hairdresser showed the power of a keratin treatment to change even the most distressed locks.

She got rid of split ends and straightened the hair with expert and precision. At the end of the clip posted by @keratinone, the strands looked sleek, silky, and radiant.

Video gains momentum on TikTok

The video attracted half a million views and hundreds of comments likes and shares.

Watch the video below:

SA people rave about hair makeover

South Africans in particular were very vocal in the comments section. Many wanted the expert touch of the UK hairstylist.

Read a few reactions below:

@kimberlywhiteman2 said:

"The fact that you are able to properly handle type 4 hair, love it. ❤️ In South Africa this is rare, which is bizarre as the majority of the population has type 4."

@gwenzo25 wrote:

"I love the fact that you know how to do all types of hair."

@Biancashenge posted:

"Wow, what an amazing job. I wish this was in South Africa."

@clairet911 stated:

"You do really good work. The state of her hair looked hopeless to me but you did it."

@MaZet mentioned:

"Yoh! Other hair stylists would have just cut it short before doing anything. The things we've gone through. I respect you. You've mastered your craft."

@luucandy23 stated:

"South Africans, any plug for a salon in Cape Town which can do this. "

@Karisa_makh commented:

"Ma’am. When are you moving to South Africa? We need you here ASAP."

@lwazihogana_ added:

"This is beautiful work! I'm looking for a Joburg plug for all my South African people. "

Woman’s keratin treatment on 4c coils trends

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that one woman decided to do a hair transformation. The lady has kinky coily hair, which she wanted straightened.

Online users were fascinated by the video as it got more than 19,000 likes. Many also gave their honest opinions about the final product. A hairstylist @thekurtexperience posted the process of transforming coily hair into straight.

