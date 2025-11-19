South African influencer Mihlali Ndamase has expanded her portfolio with a new business venture

Introducing her luxury garment boutique, Treasury, the content creator offered women of all shapes, ages and races the opportunity to "elevate their style with confidence"

The launch of her new business was met with widespread support from fans and peers who praised and admired Ndamase's work ethic

Mihlali Ndamase introduced her latest business venture. Image: mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

Award-winning influencer and YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase has branched into the luxury retail industry with the launch of her new boutique, Treasury.

Having teased the news over the past few weeks on her Instagram stories, she finally opened her doors on Tuesday, 18 November 2025, and shared the news in a heartfelt post.

"Treasury By Mihlali Ndamase. From my lips to God's ears. Doors are officially OPEN."

She described Treasury as "a luxury garment boutique," which offers a wide range of gowns and matching accessories for all occasions.

Her posts featured evening gowns and accessories meticulously arranged within the stunning boutique, which boasted a minimalist interior and an air of soft luxury. She proudly highlighted that the woman-owned brand caters inclusively to women of all shapes, ages, and races.

"Treasury offers distinct elegance in garments for all body types and women of all ages and races. We pride ourselves in catering for your special occasion from the dress you wear all the way down to accessories. Elevate your style with confidence, elevate your style with Treasury."

Mihlali Ndamase celebrated the opening of her luxury garment boutique, Treasury. Image: mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

Situated within The Marc shopping centre in Sandton, the store is the latest addition to Mihlali's expanding portfolio within the beauty industry, overlapping with her passion for fashion, where makeup remains at the forefront.

Despite recent public scrutiny over her makeup masterclass tickets, the businesswoman's resilience remains unshaken, and it's evident that with every new venture, she can rely on her loyal supporters to back her throughout her journey.

See more of Mihlali Ndamase's new boutique below.

Fans erupt over Mihlali Ndamase's new business

Mihlali's comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages from her supporters, with her industry peers being at the forefront.

Lasizwe Dambuza, MaWhoo, Jessica Nkosi, Boity Thulo and Minnie Dlamini were among the stars who gathered with cheerful messages and words of praise for Mihlali. Read the many other comments below.

Content creator, Lasizwe, showed love to Mihlali Ndamase:

"This is so stunning! Congratulations, my friend! I’m so proud of you, man!"

Beauty influencer Kay Yarms commented:

"So stunning! Congratulations, beautiful."

Supporters congratulated Mihlali Ndamase on her new business. Image: mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

fifimathambo said:

"I can’t believe the day has finally come. I’m so proud of you, beautiful."

king_lucia_ posted:

"MAJOR, and you did it!! So proud of you! It’s about to get even more successful around here!"

ceeyar_mabarbs added:

"It's so you!! It looks incredible, so luxe, so Mihlali!!!! Stunning!! Big congratulations, babe."

Mihlali Ndamase makes YouTube comeback

In more Mihlali Ndamase updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the influencer's video demonstrating her updated makeup routine after marking her return to YouTube.

Her acne-prone skin was criticised by online users, who speculated about what could have caused it.

Source: Briefly News