Mihlali Ndamase recently bagged a partnership with international fashion retailer, Fashion Nova

The influencer has been showing off some cute looks from the brand, and Mzansi gave her latest fit a huge thumbs-up

Netizens can't get over Mimi's timeless beauty and undeniable work ethic, and praised her for always getting the bag

Mihlali Ndamase showed off a cute outfit after bagging a partnership with Fashion Nova. Images: mihlalii_n

Mihlali Ndamase recently landed a sweet partnership with Fashion Nova, and our girl has been eating and leaving no crumbs.

Mihlali Ndamase partners with Fashion Nova

Our girl, Mihlali Ndamase is moving on from her domestic abuse scandal and focusing on securing the bag.

With back-to-back brand partnerships in the bag, Mimi still has time for another collaboration, and what better than one of the most-loved fashion retailers in America - Fashion Nova?

The brand has collaborated with several local influencers over the years, who were spoiled rotten with new clothes, and Mimi has officially joined the pack.

Taking to her Instagram page, she flaunted her curves in the new "being chic jumpsuit" and encouraged followers to get their hands on the cute one-piece.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared another video of Mimi going into detail about her outfit, from the elasticity to the overall fit, saying it was an absolute must-buy:

Mzansi raves over Mihlali Ndamase's look

Hate her all you want, but netizens agreed that Mihlali is untouchable, be it her beauty or her work ethic, there's just no stopping her:

bareki_ said:

"You’ll forever be the Mihlali Ndamase."

princess.zee.thabane showed love to Mihlali:

"There really is something about you, mama's, 'cause they can't seem to make me hate you."

nnungithebrand posted:

"They could never ever make me hate her!"

_tshegofatsomokate was stunned:

"This is a pretty insane face card."

carol.tsotetsi hyped up Mihlali:

"Foot on necks, until until!"

Mihlali Ndamase goes on vacation

