Lerato Nxumalo was gushing over her boyfriend and how he only has eyes for her

The actress bragged that her boo was not "stealable" and that nobody had a chance with him, and Mzansi became sceptical

SA believe that Lerato's confidence in her man will lead to disappointment, convinced that it's only a matter of time before he proves her wrong

Lerato Nxumalo says no one can ever steal her man. Images: Instagram/ lratonxumalo and Twitter/ Sanelenkosixx

Lerato Nxumalo recently bragged about her boyfriend only having eyes for her, and it appears that Mzansi is sitting in wait to see how he'll disappoint her.

Lerato Nxumalo brags about her man

Months after officially unmasking her boyfriend and going public with her interracial romance, Lerato Nxumalo is on cloud nine and in her gone-girl era.

In a recent Q&A on her Instagram page, the former Scandal! actress was asked by a follower when they would finally get to e-meet their brother-in-law and joked that they wouldn't steal him:

"No, you will never steal him; he's not stealable. He only loves me, and nobody would ever change that. Plus, he's not a very approachable individual."

Twitter (X) user Sanelenkosixx shared a screenshot of Lerato's message:

Mzansi weighs in on Lerato Nxumalo's post

Netizens believe that it's only a matter of time before Lerato's man makes her eat her words:

fourrforty warned:

"This is life; you must always expect the unexpected."

Krayy_SA said:

"Crazy how some women will go out of their way to "steal" her man now just because she said this."

ApheleleJody declared:

"We will be there!"

MemeCIC posted:

"This is a sign of too much happiness. Unfortunately, sorrow generally follows it."

tseepati wrote:

"How old is Lerato? Because eey, the minute you start praising indoda, that's when he disappoints you."

immort133 responded:

"You must never think no one can take your partner."

Lerato Nxumalo splurges on new phone

