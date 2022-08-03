An excited Sasol engineer got a long service award after dedicating years of his life to the company

The Sasol staff member, John Maseko, was proud to share his achievement on social media, which gained some attention from netizens

John Maseko express how far he came from when he first arrived at Sasol in Secunda with no experience

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

John Maseko is happy with his job at Sasol and celebrated winning an award with the company. The engineer has been with Sasol for most of his career, and the company showed its appreciation.

John Maseko, an engineer at Sasol, celebrated his long Service Award working for the company in Secunda. Image: Twitter/@mjoniya_j

Source: Twitter

John Maseko reflected on how quickly time passed in his career at Sasol. The professional engineer was met with various reactions for being with one company for so long.

Sasol engineer proud of years of hard work

John Maseko shared his long service award from Sasol. The engineer has been with the company for ten years, and John could not be more proud. He also displayed his certificate, which shows he is part of the Engineering Council of South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

John says that when he first arrived to work for Sasol in Secunda, he could not handle the smell, not knowing he would be there for ten years. John jokes and says he realises the smell was money ready to be made.

Mzansi loves to see people succeed at work, and Saffas were impressed by John's perseverance. Many congratulated John on his achievement, while some were amazed that he stayed with Sasol in Secunda for a decade.

@MohaleMotaung_ commented:

"You've been working there since 2002? Time flies."

@Thee_Cherri commented:

"For 10 days, you’ve voluntarily lived in Secunda? Yoh"

@nolwee commented:

"Smell se mali "

@Ntombikayise_x commented:

"Where the money resides."

Man gets fright of his life at work in hilarious video: “He deserves a day off”

Briefly News previously reported that South African online users could not help but laugh after watching a video of a frightened man who was pranked by his colleague at work.

In the funny clip shared on TikTok, a general worker can be seen opening a large container, out of which a grown man pops out. The worker gets a huge fright and, judging by his reaction, doesn’t seem too chuffed about the prank at all and mutters a few words in irritation before walking off. Read more:

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News