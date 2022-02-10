A video of a man getting the fright of his life has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The post was shared by @Velimtshali on TikTok and shows a general worker getting pranked by his colleague

The worker’s shocked reaction is priceless and Mzansi social media users have shared their humourous responses

South African online users could not help but laugh after watching a video of a frightened man who was pranked by his colleague at work.

In the funny clip shared on TikTok, a general worker can be seen opening a large container, out of which a grown man pops out. The worker gets a huge fright and judging by his reaction, doesn’t seem too chuffed about the prank at all and mutters a few words in irritation before walking off.

The video posted by @Velimtshali has over 655K views. Social media users found the video both funny and entertaining.

Check out some funny comments on the post:

Nkosinathi Mkhwanazi commented:

“He deserves a day off after this.”

Phindile Nxumalo shared:

“What if ubezothuka emshaye ngesivalo? (What if he reacted by hitting him with the lid?)”

Ashil_amandaba shared:

“Trauma yodwa lena (This is just trauma).”

ZandyShawuka reacted:

“Wavele wakhuluma isi china (He just spoke Chinese).”

user2832442862034 wrote:

“Ngavele ngikulume ungithusa kanje. (I would just bite you if you scared me like this.)”

n_spha commented:

“Cishe wamelwa inhliziyo. (His heart almost stopped beating.)”

Lethoh Zama asked:

“uBaba kabani kodwa lo othuka kanje? (Whose dad is this that gets frightened so easily?)”

Macya10 said:

“Nizokhalisa umunt'omdala nina. (You guys are going to make a grown man cry.)”

Source: Briefly News