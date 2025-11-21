A woman showed people the unbelievable deal that she found on a sweet treat

The lady posted a video focusing on a popular cookie, Oreos, and they had an unbelievable price tag

Many people were eager to know where the woman found the affordable Oreo cookies for sale that she showed off in a video

A woman posted a TikTok video to tell others where they can buy Oreo cookies for less. The lady shared the details after she discovered a whole box of Oreo cookies for less.

The video the woman posted about her Oreo discovery received thousands of likes. People could not believe the unbelievable bargain that the woman spotted.

In a TikTok video, a woman shared that she found a whole box of Oreos for R95. The box was 24 packets of five Oreos. Each pack of Oreos retails for R3 for five Oreo cookies. She found an amazing deal for 120 cookies for R95 at Sweet Depot in Johannesburg

South Africa appreciates Oreo plug

Many people thought that the video of @chichichows' Oreo find was worthwhile. South Africans commented on the video, sharing their thoughts on the Oreo sale. Others shared how residents who are not in Johannesburg can get the same Oreo deal. Watch the video of the woman's Oreo bargain and read the comments below:

_ wanted to gatekeep the store:

"We work hard to gatekeep things, then people come on tiktok to make a mockery of our efforts 😭😭"

DA.FARMILL🎄 shared their go-to Oreocombo:

"Good deal ..nice cream oreo milk frozen tart with Lindt balls 🤩... It's the end of the year, come on now ."

NVilakazi13 was delighted by the Oreo bargain:

"😮‍💨 With kids' end-of-the-year class parties left, right and centre. You just saved me a whole lot 🤞🏾"

ExoTher-mic could already imagine taking advantage of the affordable Oreos:

"This is gonna be great for Christmas 👌"

ihle¤Mwelase was pleased with the TikTokker's content:

"😭Wena mfethu, you are the only one who knows these spots 😭 Siplake nathi phela."

OG Steez OG added:

"Here I am, thinking it's the big packs, but it's the four packs on here😂"

Kitsire was amazed by the amazing deal:

"I've never seen this in my life.😭"

BVNNY admitted that the Oreo deal got the best of her:

"Finished one box by myself in just a week 😭✌

Jennifer Craigie shared another Oreo plug:

"It's on special at Makro for R89.99. I was there yesterday in Gonubie, East London."

banana 👽was desperate to get a hold of the deal

"Can you order them to another province 😭"

