A Cape Town diner sparked a national conversation after sharing a receipt totalling over R1,000 for a few burgers and drinks

Locals and tourists alike questioned whether premium locations justify such high costs for casual meals

The viral post led to debates about fairness, pricing transparency, and affordability in South African tourist spots

One simple meal turned into a heated discussion about Cape Town dining costs and whether locals are being overcharged.

Cape Town diners were left shaking their heads on 30 December 2025 after @quintisjacobs shared a photo by Graham Fisher of a restaurant receipt that totalled over R1,000 for a meal that included just a few burgers, fries, soft drinks and some alcoholic beverages. The incident took place at a popular restaurant near Table Mountain, a well-known tourist hotspot. Fisher shared the image on social media to highlight the staggering cost, asking if anyone could explain how casual dining had reached such heights.

The incident has shed light on the broader issue of dining costs in South Africa’s tourist-heavy locations. Many establishments charge premium prices not only for the food but also for service, ambience and prime location views, particularly around landmarks like Table Mountain. However, critics argue that the markups are often excessive compared with the quality and quantity of food served. For locals, paying R1,000 for a casual meal is difficult to justify, especially when everyday costs are rising in areas such as groceries, fuel, and transport. The debate raises questions about whether restaurants should balance tourism income with fair pricing for residents.

Cape Town diners question value

TikTok user @quintisjacobs’s post went viral almost immediately as social media users shared their own experiences with expensive tourist-area dining. The discussion resonated with locals who have often felt priced out of experiences in their own city. Patrons quickly reacted online, questioning whether paying over R1,000 for what seemed like a simple meal could ever be considered reasonable. The post quickly sparked conversation around the high cost of dining in Cape Town’s prime areas. The post sparked laughter, disbelief, and a lot of friendly banter about who has actually experienced such bills firsthand.

The reactions ranged from outrage to resigned acceptance. Some argued that tourists should expect to pay more for the full Table Mountain experience, while others demanded more transparency and fairness in pricing. The incident is now a cautionary tale for both locals and tourists who might underestimate costs in prime areas. While scenic locations and quality service are valuable, the post underlines the importance of checking menus and being aware of pricing before ordering.

Here's what Mzansi had to say

Sally Jane Smith wrote:

"We just ate at the Spur. 4 x burgers and chips, 2x milkshakes, 2 x Cokes… R1000. Not sure where you eat and get away for less."

Kiki 🇿🇦 wrote:

"Honestly, that’s pretty spot on. I’m surprised it wasn’t more, it being on Table Mountain. A good and decent burger and chips is going to cost that much, even Steers costs that much, and it’s a gas station meal. 🤣"

Mark wrote:

"4 burgers and Checkers R60, 4 slices of cheese by the Najji, 6 rolls by Checkers as well. 90 rand finish and kla oeja and 2 units to make this cheeseburger…"

Kerwin Paul Pillay wrote:

"These are pretty reasonable prices. A normal Nando's chicken burger with chips is R100. So R50 more to eat a unique burger isn’t bad at all! The drinks are the same as Nando's prices, so I don’t get the fuss. Bonus, you’re eating at Table Mountain."

Blommie wrote:

"A couple of years ago, we went to the Waterfront for a meal. Myself hubby and three kids. Bill came to R2300. Five burgers, two sides, cooldrink with ice cream for dessert. Total ripoff. Food wasn’t even that good. Definitely tourist prices they are charging."

Firestarter wrote:

"That’s $100, so cheap as chips for tourists. Let’s be honest, it’s marketed to overseas tourists! Could never afford to go up Table Mountain when we lived in CT. Now it’s cheap if we can afford the plane ticket. 😂😂”

Ms._pc wrote:

"SA Citizens should have free/discounted access to all tourist attractions. Food, we eat what we can afford. We don’t order food if we don’t read the prices. We are not being exploited; we do what we can afford. Life is tough!

