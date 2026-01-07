A South African man shared an angry rant questioning why President Ramaphosa is so concerned with what the United States is doing

The man appealed to Donald Trump to take Ramaphosa instead of Venezuela's president

Social media users praised the man's message, with many agreeing that Ramaphosa should focus on South Africa

A TikToker @fastrates2, known for sharing his opinion on political stories happening in South Africa, posted a video on 6 January 2026 while sitting in his car, expressing his frustration with President Ramaphosa. The man captioned his post:

"Trump take Ramaphosa, please."

In the video, he questioned why President Ramaphosa is so concerned with what the United States is doing and why he's so concerned about other nations. The man pointed out that South Africa has its own problems, including poverty, inequality, and high levels of unemployment. He asked why Ramaphosa is so concerned with what Donald Trump is doing for his people.

The TikToker then appealed to Donald Trump in the clip, saying:

"Donald Trump, please leave the president of Venezuela. Take President Ramaphosa, please take Ramaphosa, instead take him, kidnap him... We don't need this man." He said Ramaphosa is concerned with Trump and loves him so much that he has forgotten he's the president of South Africa, not Venezuela or Palestine.

The man continued his rant, asking why Ramaphosa is so concerned about what Donald Trump is doing. He pointed out that Donald Trump is stealing for his people to benefit, while Ramaphosa is stealing from his people, and there's a big difference. He told Ramaphosa to stay out of the business of the United States because he's causing problems for South Africans. The man said South Africa doesn't need to be involved in America's business and urged Ramaphosa to mind his own business.

The video went viral, with thousands of social media users praising the man's message. Many agreed that Ramaphosa should focus on South Africa's problems instead of getting involved in what's happening in other countries.

SA agrees with angry rant

Netizens flooded the comment section on TikToker @fastrates2's clip with praise for the man's message about Ramaphosa's US criticism.

@Sans said:

"Give this man a Bells 👏💯"

@Jamesmjb requested:

"I like this guy, please make more videos.🙏"

@MARK MCVIE stated:

"Well said, my brother 👏 I salute you."

@emancipate your mind joked:

"😂😂💯 Ramaphosa is blind to what's happening in his country."

@Liziwe Yekwa questioned:

"We all ask that question, why is he so concerned?"

@Catching with Charlie said:

"We all agree with you 👏👏👏"

@Duane Jonkers wrote:

"Thank you, Brother, we have enough things to fix here. He needs to save his energy for us."

@Kev stated:

"My Brother, you are so right. How can anyone disagree?"

