A South African man made netizens laugh when he went viral for a video of him asking US President Donald Trump to capture President Cyril Ramaphosa

This was after Trump ordered the capture of Venezuela's former president, Nicolas Maduro, accusing him of running a drug-trafficking syndicate

The man's video sparked various reactions, as some netizens were amused and others were disappointed in the man

SOUTH AFRICA — A man trended on social media after he made a plea to United States President Donald Trump to capture President Cyril Ramaphosa the same way the US forces captured Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro on 3 January 2026.

X influencer Fighter Rakgadi posted a video on her @Rakgadi_EM X account on 5 January. The video shows a man holding two signs. One sign reads "Trump help us (sic)" and "Ramaphosa must fall!". He is wearing a "Trump save our farmers" T-shirt and is standing on a road.

Man pleads with Donald Trump

The man says Donald Trump can save the country. He said Trump did it in Venezuela when he abducted Maduro. He says Trump must come to the country to help.

"We beg you, Mr President. You are the president of the people. Save our lives, save our country, South Africa," the man says.

Watch the video on X here:

Maduro responds to Trump allegations

Maduro appeared before the United States District Court in Manhattan on 5 January, two days after he was arrested. Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were charged with narco-terrorism conspiracy and possession of weapons. Maduro and his wife pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Maduro said that he was still the president of Venezuela and that he had been kidnapped. He said he was a decent man who was being kept as a prisoner of war.

South Africans debate video

Netizens were divided on two opposing sides of the spectrum, with some finding the video amusing and others not.

South Africans who slammed him

Fighter Rakgadi said:

"Someone will go to jail because of content. What is this?"

Thuli said:

"They must set an example with such things. What kind of stupidity is this?"

Mlu said:

"Sometimes it's a ticket to the highest echelons of government. Ronald Lamola dangled a Zuma Must Go board around his neck. He's a minister as we speak."

Lawrance said:

"If the placard looks like it came from a print shop. You might want to ask questions."

Those who support him

VoiceMamillion said:

"This man is doing what most of us are thinking."

Self-love coach said:

"This is common sense."

Poly Life said:

"Democratic country. People are frustrated over his leadership."

Nomvula Mokonyane slams FF Plus leader

