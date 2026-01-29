UK TikTok star Josh Miln visited a seafood restaurant in Hout Bay, Cape Town, where diners choose what they want to eat directly from the fishmonger

The content creator and his dad tried a variety of fish, with Josh calling the langoustines some of the best he's ever had

South Africans flooded the comments recommending other restaurants and praising Cape Town's seafood

A UK model taking pictures across scenic views. Images: @joshmiln

Source: TikTok

A popular UK content creator has given Cape Town's seafood scene a massive thumbs up after visiting a unique restaurant in Hout Bay. TikTok star Josh Miln, who has over 20,000 followers and shares mini vlogs, food recipe videos, and fitness content, posted a video on 27 January 2026 with the caption:

"Another day trying food in Cape Town 😮‍💨 This place just gets better and better."

In the video, Josh visited The Godfather in Hout Bay with his dad. He explained that the seafood restaurant doesn't have a traditional menu. Instead, diners walk up to the fishmonger and choose whatever fish they want from the display. Josh said he'd never been to a restaurant before where they don't have a menu, calling it "slightly fascinating." He chose tuna whilst his dad went for sardines.

The first thing that arrived at their table were various sauces. They tried a bit of the hot sauce and agreed it was hot but not bad, with Josh saying it had a hint of heat but tasted amazing.

Their starters arrived next, which included crayfish. Josh's dad commented that the server was right when she suggested taking two because they were quite large. Josh squeezed lemon on his crayfish and pulled out the meat in one go, declaring that the langoustines were some of the best he'd ever had.

His dad then tried his sardines. Josh tried a bite but admitted they weren't for him. Another plate arrived with salad and fish, which Josh said looked pretty good and healthy. Finally, their main courses came out, with Josh getting a tuna steak and his dad ordering a king clip. After eating, both men were very impressed.

Mzansi shares restaurant recommendations

Social media users shared their food advice, while some asked TikToker @joshmiln questions about the seafood:

@blahblah explained:

"In the township, we call this type of restaurant 'shisanyama'. Except it's for red meat, not seafood, but it's the same concept."

@elliemay asked:

"Do you recommend eating here? I'm going to Cape Town next week."

@amapiano_reserve said:

"After eating KingClip its gonna be hard to eat other fish."

@yumnix recommended:

"I recommend willoughbys the location may not be the best, but the food chefs kiss 😘"

@lutashajansen shared:

"South African seafood is some of the best in the world."

@helenlouise wrote:

"You and Dad have eaten like kings!!!"

@taufeeq gushed:

"One of my fave restaurants! 😮‍💨"

A popular UK content creator is dining at the Godfather in Cape Town. Images: @joshmiln

Source: TikTok

