A Johannesburg sports content creator shared a video of ultramarathon runners singing harmonies together 35 kilometres into a 90-kilometre race in Cape Town

The clip showed the runners smiling, singing, and supporting each other with different harmonies as they continued forward

Social media users from around the world loved the community spirit, with some saying the songs make you forget about the distance

A video of ultramarathon runners in Cape Town has gone viral for capturing a truly South African moment that has people from around the world wishing they could join in.

Cape Town marathon runners on the left, and a TikTok sports content creator on the right. Images: @sipho_mthembu25

TikTok user @sipho_mthembu25, a sports fan who shares content from Johannesburg, posted the clip on 4 December 2025 with the caption:

"The vibes in South Africa are second to no one🤩🇿🇦🔥"

The video showed a group of runners participating in a 90-kilometre ultramarathon in Cape Town. What made the clip special wasn't that they were running, but what they were doing 35 kilometres into the race. One of the runners had his phone out and was recording himself along with the other men running behind him. All of them had smiles on their faces as they sang together, coming up with different types of harmonies as they pushed forward.

The moment perfectly captured the community spirit and unity that South Africa is known for. Despite being well into the gruelling race, the men weren't struggling in silence or suffering through the pain. Instead, they were vibrant, happy, and supporting each other through song, turning a tough physical challenge into a celebration.

The video quickly went viral, with people around the world falling in love with what they saw. Viewers praised the runners for their community spirit and the way they supported each other throughout the marathon. Many South Africans commented that this kind of vibe is exactly what makes the country special, with people coming together in unity no matter what challenges they face.

International viewers were impressed, with some saying they wanted to participate in South African marathons just to experience this kind of atmosphere.

Mzansi loves marathon runners' harmonies

Netizens shared their love on TikToker @sipho_mthembu25's video:

@baximane joked:

"With those songs you can run 12km and feel like you ran 1km🤣🤣🤣"

@gummistpatrick said:

"Imagine doing an international one with this group, like in Europe, and this is the sound coming down the road...🔥🔥❤️Asambe!"

@frieda_b shared:

"If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together! 💃💃💃"

@alexmunn97 asked:

"If any of you are running the Vic Falls marathon, please let me know. I want to be in this squad."

@clayinuka wrote:

"Me sweeping the whole house with the video on repeat 😂"

@thandeka suggested:

"I am convinced this is how amabutho kept momentum and pace during long runs in preparation for war."

@asa from France gushed:

"I'm from France and South Africa is the best country."

Cape Town ultramarathon runners. Images: @sipho_mthembu25

