A group of men decided to step in during a time of need in the Limpopo area following a natural disaster

A video captured a heartwarming moment of ubuntu in Giyani, Limpopo, following a disaster. Heavy rain causes flooding in Limpopo, and Indian men stepped in to help.

Men helped villagers in Limpopo who were affected by flooding. Image: @blachi.daily.news

The video of the men spreading the spirit of giving showed the big difference they made. The video shared on TikTok on 27 January 2026 highlighted how much damage the Limpopo floods caused.

In a TikTok video by @blachi.daily.news, Indian men were giving out necessities in South Africa. The men were in Giyani, Mbawula village. They organised the resources to make sure that people affected by floods in the area would be fed and have a place to sleep. They had food and mattresses for people who lost their homes. Watch the video below:

South Africa moved by Limpopo floods

Many people were touched to see the men help people in need. Online users also reflected on how badly people are affected by the rain. The floods in Limpopo caused millions worth of damage to property. Adding to the disaster, more than 10 lives were lost in the floods that caused havoc in early 2026. Read the comments below:

Limpopo was flooded due to heavy rain, which caused damage and claimed lives. Image: Helena Jankovičová Kováčová

Thinah🤍🤍 appreciated the men who stepped in to help citizens:

"Big ups Indians, even somewhere around Malumelele they provide some of village’s with water, borehole and tanks, food parcel 🌹"

sesPre applauded the men extending a helping hand:

"May their businesses grow. We need business people like them in our communities. Ha khensa vo my friend @@Newzroom405 @eNCA."

Thina Zitha gushed over the do-gooders:

"Blessed are the hands that giveth than the one that receiveth."

Daniel applauded the men:

"Great stuff, love the guys chanting hallelujah for the help, amen 😃🙏🏻"

Christ.live0 was amazed by their bond with the community:

"He even knows XiTsonga yrrrr I'm defeated 😳"

Deborah dee was also impressed to hear the Indian men speak Tsonga:

"How can he speak xiTsonga so well as if he is Tsonga?"

mageba gushed over the men's chairtable display:

"It looks like some people are confused. South Africa doesn't have a problem with Indians, they are part of South Africa."

🤍Naila K said:

"One thing about Muslims, they are very giving!! May Allah grant them more, amen."

Hlayisani Brian Mahosi wrote:

"Indians are part of South African population, people tend to forget that."

