A post on TikTok showed men's dedication to getting their hands on some beers

Come rain or sunshine, two men proved that nothing would have got in their way of getting drinks

The men in the video paid no mind to the terrible weather for the sake of getting their booze

Two Limpopo men did the most to get beer in a TikTok video. The man braved terrible weather to go to the liquor store amid reports on Limpopo flood on 17 January 2026

Two men carried 48 beers across a flooded street in a TikTok video. Image: @king.mafumisani

Source: TikTok

The video of the men received thousands of likes as they traversed the dangerous weather conditions for a drink. The men's liquor store adventure during a level 10 storm received 300, 000 views.

In a post on TikTok, a man was walking across a flooded area with beers in hand. The beer lover was carrying 24 pack crate of beer across the flooded area. Even though the water nearly came up all the way to his waist, the man continued walking with crates of beer in each arm. Not far behind, another man was also lugging two 24-pack cases of beer in the near waist-deep water. Watch the video of the man carrying the beer below:

South Africa discusses Limpopo men's love for beer

People were stunned by the lengths to which a man went for some drinks. The floods in Limpopo caused an estimated R4 billion in damages according to News24. The South African Weather Service issued a Level 10 storm warning for Limpopo, while Mpumalanga, KZN and Gauteng were warned of disruptive rain. The recent rain claimed 10 lives, and the man fetching the beer risked his life by braving the bad weather. When storm warnings are issued, it is best to remain completely off the roads unless for emergency travel.

Read the comments people made about the man focused on his beer despite storms:

Black Label is one of the most popular beers in South Africa. Image: TshepoBacela / X

Source: Twitter

Papas-papino_012 was amazed by the men carrying big crates in water:

"Strong beer, strong people only for the brave 💪💪 Zamalek🍺🍻"

Malukisha was amused by the men's perseverance for the beer:

"Whether you like it, or you don't like it, Black Label come first 🤣"

Mr Hale gushed over the man hauling the large crates:

"I'll never forget your dedication and love for Black Label. Sir, your name will be written in the wall and history books, you're a hero."

️user2975392487295373 was stunned:

"No one is talking about how strong these guys are."

tumithato was also floored by their arm strength:

"Even soldiers don't train like that 😎"

LERATOML1108 said:

"Guys a le txhabe le dikwena (They are not even scared of crocodiles🤣.)"

