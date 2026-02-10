A woman's TikTok video of her experience having a birthday at a South African family restaurant

The lady chose to celebrate her birthday at Spur, and she expected the free treat

Her dance during the iconic Spur birthday theme song made rounds on the internet

A woman showed people how much she enjoyed celebrating her birthday at Spur. The family restaurant typically treats customers to a free birthday treat, and one woman was looking forward to it.

A woman danced at Spur after her birthday ice cream came. Image: @jess.icah19

The lady shared the hilarious video of her reaction to getting a free Spur birthday treat on 8 February 2026. The lady was completely zoned in when it came time to have all the attention and herself.

In a post on TikTok by @sneliwinsky_3 a woman looked downcast as she was sitting at Spur waiting for her birthday ice cream. When the ice cream with the sparking candle came, the woman jumped up for joy. She started dancing when the Spur staff members began singing her happy birthday. The lady's friends were louder as they took over singing her a happy birthday. Her birthday dance included trendy moves as she did the balabala. Watch the video of the woman dancing to the Spur birthday song with her:

South Africa amused by woman at Spur

Online users thought the woman's excitement to celebrate her day at Spur was hilarious. Spur is a beloved family restaurant and is a go-to for kids' birthday celebrations. Over time, some adults also turned to Spur for their birthday dinners out of nostalgia. Briefly News reported on a young woman who went to the restaurant for her birthday, saying she wanted to be in touch with her inner child.

Adults also enjoy celebrating their birthday at Spur. Image: Diana Reye / Pexels

Many people commented on her energetic moves. Read people's thoughts on the spectacle she caused at Spur below:

mally💎 was amused by the extroverted woman:

"Social anxiety fears you🤣👍🏾"

Amanda Zondi 🇿🇦 was inspired to enjoy Spur just as much:

"I'm taking my niece to Spur so I can embarrass her like this😂"

S'the Phungula 🇿🇦 was amused by the young lady:

"I love you, and I don't even know you 😭😭🫂💐😘"

yoh joked about the young lady's energy:

"You just kept going🤣🤣Appreciation final bosssss😭😭"

Caleigh was amused by the playful birthday girl:

"The employees didn’t even need to be there for real 🤣"

ntandokazii was impressed by the cheerful hun:

"Social anxiety has nothing on you😭"

NtombiKayise🎀 was in awe of her friends:

"Can I borrow you and your friend for my birthday on the 24th....I literally don't have friends like this😂😭"

