President Cyril Ramaphoa urged South Africans to maintain a positive outlook amid the ongoing energy crisis

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to managing the crisis while presenting energy investment plans at the UN COP28

South Africans weighed in on Ramaphosa's call for positivity with varying opinions on social media

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the UN Conference of Parties (COP28) in Dubai. Image: @PresidencyZA

DUBAI - President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered a message at the UN Conference of Parties (COP28) in Dubai, addressing South Africa's energy crisis and encouraging citizens to contribute positively to the nation's narrative.

Acknowledging the energy crisis

Speaking at South Africa's pavilion, Ramaphosa acknowledged the ongoing energy crisis and assured the international community that the government is actively managing the situation.

He emphasised the existence of a comprehensive energy action plan, indicating a strategic approach to address the challenges reported TimesLIVE.

SA's investment plan

Ramaphosa unveiled South Africa's just energy investment plan. He also mentioned a successful deal struck at COP26 with countries committing up to $8.5bn for investment. Subsequently, this commitment has increased to $11.2bn, reflecting growing international support.

Citizens digital discourse

South Africans discussed the president's push for increased allocation of grants and concessional loans online

Read a few comments below:

Ow Africa said:

"Ramaphosa has managed to hold the constitutional democracy integrity of South Africa in tough times with diplomacy, COVID, the Russia and Ukraine conflict, and internal challenges. Thank you, President."

Robert Marchese commented:

"Of course, he came with a plan, a plan to siphon funds from the UN for his party's purpose."

Nerashani Govender posted:

"Hope his plan is for him and his senior citizens in parliament to go swim in our Durban beaches and never return."

Karonn Naidu stated:

"Of course you did, looking to score a share of the pledges made by wealthier nations at COP28!

Mike Gerretsen added:

"The plan was for the international community to dish out more money to the ANC to pocket into their own private accounts.

Lindie Bushby said:

"Without change, this all is only cheap talk."

