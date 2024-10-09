“I Will Wait for You”: PhD Graduate Shares Requirements for Future Bae

A North-West University PhD graduate listed the requirement he had for his future partner in a TikTok post

The educated gent noted that he wanted his girlfriend to be on the same level as him educationally

A few social media users headed to the comment section to inform the man about their study plans

A PhD graduate shared what he looked for in his partner-to-be. Images: @dr_mahura

Source: TikTok

Setting standards for future relationships is perfectly reasonable, as it clarifies what individuals truly seek. After obtaining his PhD, a man openly shared his expectations for what he wanted in a partner.

Ts&Cs apply

Using the handle @dr_mahura on TikTok, a young man uploaded a picture of himself in his graduation gear after receiving his PhD from North-West University.

In the picture, he wrote about what he looked for in his potential partner:

"Dear future bae: You must be a PhD candidate with a few articles."

Take a look at the picture below:

A man shared his requirements for his future partner. Image: @dr_mahura

Source: TikTok

Mzansi responds to man's requirements

After the man shared his picture post, hundreds of online users rushed to the comment section to share their interest in him and how far they were with their studies.

@ratang458 shared their progress, writing:

"I just submitted my master’s dissertation for examination. Can I have your number in the meantime, dokotela?"

@veronica.amanda.k informed the man:

"I'm busy with my master's degree. Heading towards a PhD. I'm waiting."

The doctor replied:

"I will wait for you."

@lisa24528 said with a laugh:

"Let's chat on the side so that we can discuss requirements."

Wanting clarity, @karabomasekoo asked:

"Future bae? Not future wife?"

The man responded:

"Bae."

@tiktokambassado laughed and told the single gent:

"I have six ladies with PhDs, single and searching. Come take one."

@tshiamosebetlela wrote in the comment section:

"Let me go study."

Man asks future wife to dress modestly

In another story, Briefly News reported about a local man who shared how he wanted his future wife to dress.

The well-groomed man mentioned a few clothing items he didn't wish his partner to wear, and some internet users were unimpressed with his condition.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News