A local man has social media buzzing after sharing his inspiring journey towards obtaining a PhD degree

The graduate, Dr Yanga Majola, especially thanked God and his family in the heartfelt post

Mzansi social media users took to the comments section and wished the young man well on his professional journey

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A determined man has headed online to celebrate the reception of his PhD from Wits University. The new graduate is officially a Doctor of Philosophy in African Languages and Linguistics and could not help sharing his inspiring journey towards success.

This incredible man just bagged his PhD and has thanked God for getting him through. Images: Varsity World/Facebook

Source: Facebook

, the popular student forum Varsity World took to telling Dr Yanga Majola's story.

Majola grew up in the small town of Umzimkhulu. Although he did not come from much and had even been hospitalised at two points in his life, the young man knew God had great plans for his life.

"Being from the dusty streets of Washbank, a village in the small town of Umzimkhulu, it’s truly humbling that one has come this far.

"In December 2016 I was hospitalised for close to two months and that experience taught me to trust in God and appreciate those around me. My life would have ended right there but God said no, I have greater plans for you," Majola captioned the post.

Today, the doctoral candidate has no doubt about the wonders God has worked in his life. Majola says he knows all the difficulties that go into pursuing a PhD and went on to thank his lovely family for helping him through.

"I appreciate God almighty, my wife, family and mother in particular, friends, my church and colleagues who provided all kinds of support. A PhD journey needs academic, emotional, moral and spiritual support, without which one may find it difficult to cope. Focus, determination and trusting God is all I did. Enkosi Bawo."

Mzansi's social media users were left inspired by the heartfelt story.

Check out some of the congratulatory comments below:

Desmond Bothata Thati Morewakgotla said:

"Congratulations to you Dr, your story is quite an inspiration to all of us that through love and perseverance and the belief in the Almighty nothing will stop you from realising your true potential. Amen."

Mantoa Molete said:

"Inspiration and God's power. Congratulations Doc."

Pholani Bottoman said:

"A big congratulations to you Doc. This is more than just an inspiration."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

“Well done”: KwaZulu-Natal man bags degree from UCT at only 19, Mzansi wowed

In related news, Briefly News previously reported thatthe University of Cape Town made history once again as they announced the news of a 19-year-old graduate. Kialan Pillay has bagged a Bachelor’s degree in computer science and mathematical statistics.

The Cape Town-based varsity announced the news through its website and social media platforms. They congratulated the young man from KwaZulu-Natal. UCT says the new graduate obtained his degree after finishing high school as the top matriculant at the age of 15.

The post reads:

“#UCTGrad2021 The well-known adage “Age is just a number” has never rung more true than it does in the case of top-achieving University of Cape Town (UCT) student Kialan Pillay. Having finished his high school career as the top matriculant in KwaZulu Natal at just 15 years old, Kialan is now graduating with a first-class bachelor’s degree in computer science and mathematical statistics from UCT.”

@Nalina Shama said:

“Congratulations and all the best for your future endeavours.”

@Sure Mataramvura said:

“Congratulations Kialan. You were also a good Head Student for Kopano and later to be involved in Mentorship for Kopano. You will always be remembered at Kopano by Kopanistos and us in RMT.”

@Mof Samon said:

“Congratulations, if you have graduated from that university you are very educated indeed, the assignments given by University of Cape Town are like writing exams.”

@Veronica Rajballi said:

“Well done to you and your parents!”

@Naeema Ebrahim said:

“Congratulations young man. Well done.”

@Erica Nel said:

“Well done Kialan! Can't wait to welcome you back to the team at AWS!”

@Rabie Petersen said:

“May the Almighty bless you with happiness, success and whatever is good. Well done.”

@Pattie Nandies said:

“God be on your side, always my child.”

@Glynis Lewis said:

“Wow, well done. You must really be a proud mum.”

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za