“Well Done”: KwaZulu-Natal Man Bags Degree from UCT at Only 19, Mzansi Wowed

KwaZulu-Natal is celebrating once again after one of their own, Kialan Pillay, graduated with a degree in computer science from the University of Cape Town

19-year-old Pillay clinched the computer science and mathematical statistics degree at UCT with first class

South Africans are showering the young graduate with sweet messages and the post also understandably attracted his mother’s attention

The University of Cape Town made history once again as they announced the news of a 19-year-old graduate. Kialan Pillay has bagged a Bachelor’s degree in computer science and mathematical statistics.

The Cape Town-based varsity announced the news through its website and social media platforms,. They congratulated the young man from KwaZulu-Natal. UCT says the new graduate obtained his degree after finishing high school as the top matriculant at the age of 15.

The post reads:

“#UCTGrad2021 The well-known adage “Age is just a number” has never rung more true than it does in the case of top-achieving University of Cape Town (UCT) student Kialan Pillay. Having finished his high school career as the top matriculant in KwaZulu Natal at just 15 years old, Kialan is now graduating with a first-class bachelor’s degree in computer science and mathematical statistics from UCT.”

@Nalina Shama said:

“Congratulations and all the best for your future endeavours.”

@Sure Mataramvura said:

“Congratulations Kialan. You were also a good Head Student for Kopano and later to be involved in Mentorship for Kopano. You will always be remembered at Kopano by Kopanistos and us in RMT.”

@Mof Samon said:

“Congratulations, if you have graduated from that university you are very educated indeed, the assignments given by University of Cape Town are like writing exams.”

@Veronica Rajballi said:

“Well done to you and your parents!”

@Naeema Ebrahim said:

“Congratulations young man. Well done.”

@Erica Nel said:

“Well done Kialan! Can't wait to welcome you back to the team at AWS!”

@Rabie Petersen said:

“May the Almighty bless you with happiness, success and whatever is good. Well done.”

@Pattie Nandies said:

“God be on your side, always my child.”

@Glynis Lewis said:

“Wow, well done. You must really be a proud mum.”

Halala: Mzansi joins woman celebrating BSc Honours degree in quantity surveying

Still looking at graduates, Briefly News reported that Simunye Ntuli is a bubbly woman based in KwaZulu-Natal and is the latest in the academic sector to bag an honours degree in quantity surveying.

Ntuli took to LinkedIn and Instagram to share the news as she celebrates her milestone. The young lady says she has graduated from the University of Cape Town and says it was through God that she managed to fulfil her academic dreams.

Looking at the bio via the professional networking platform, Ntuli is employed by the KZN Department of Public Works.

