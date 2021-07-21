Syllabus Mogashoa is a man from Limpopo who just bagged a law degree from Wits University with distinction

The proud former University of Limpopo student shared the news online and is an inspiration to his followers in Mzansi for excelling at Wits

Looking at the reactions, many people have praised the legal mind because they argue that it’s not easy to succeed at Wits

Syllabus Mogashoa is an internet sensation following his major achievement in the academic field. The man from Limpopo says he "aced the Wits University edge" after bagging a degree in Law.

The former University of Limpopo student says he qualified with a Bachelor of Laws with distinction. The young chap seriously inspired his followers and Briefly News takes a look.

Syllabus Mogashoa is an inspiration after graduating from Wits University. Image: @SyllabusMogash2/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Mngunireymon said:

“Yo a Wits LLB, salute you. It takes others nine years to finally get that at Wits.”

@Delgado_Thabiso said:

“Four years of BA and five Ya LLB.”

@MabelengThuru said:

“Congratulations my brother. I'm still on my journey as well. Good things come to those who wait. Thanks jurist.”

@RayhabJ said:

“Sir, you motivate me. I'm currently doing my LLB at UP. Can't wait for that sweet moment.”

@ZikodeLegal said:

“Congratulations Syllabus. You have done well my good sir. All the best with LLM and your future desires. OJ.”

@Jay_Tuu said:

“Congratulations to you and welcome to the profession officially!! Haai wena legal practitioner!!”

@Senganga said:

"Wae shapa Syllabus.”

@DimphoDK said:

“My future advocate, congratulations.”

